Author Patrick Mulreany’s New Book, "Grace in Penal Times," is an Engrossing Historical Fiction That Plunges Readers Into Eighteenth-Century Ireland
Recent release “Grace in Penal Times” from Covenant Books author Patrick Mulreany a historical novel about the persecution of Irish Catholics and clergy because of the Penal Laws enacted by the English-controlled Irish Parliament in the late seventeenth and early eighteenth centuries.
Reno, NV, March 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Patrick Mulreany, who is from Mountcharles, County Donegal, in Northwest Ireland, has completed his new book, “Grace in Penal Times”: the story of a Catholic bishop who secretly returned to Ireland in the early eighteenth century to minister to the Irish-speaking parishioners in his Diocese of Raphoe in Co. Donegal. He was continually on the run to avoid being hanged by the English authorities as he performed his pastoral duties.
Author Patrick Mulreany emigrated to the United States at age fifteen in the late 1950s. He is a graduate of Cogswell Polytechnical College in California with a degree in electronics. After four years in the US Air Force engaged in avionics, he cofounded Microcomputer Systems in Silicon Valley. He developed the WinGléacht program, the first widely available computerized application for the Irish language. He also published a two-thousand-page tome of standard Irish verbs. He and his wife, Jean, moved to rural Nevada in 1979. They have four grown children (Caitlín, Fíona, Michael, and Siobhán) and currently reside in Reno.
Mulreany shares, “This novel is set mainly in the years of the penal laws enacted in Ireland by the English-controlled Irish Parliament from 1692 to 1745. Although this is a work of fiction, many incidents similar to those depicted here actually occurred.”
He continues, “It is difficult, if not impossible, to describe how the Irish Catholics of the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries might have reacted to the capture, imprisonment, or killing of a Catholic priest. The reverence that the Irish Catholics had for their pastors throughout those terrible times of persecution was arguably many times greater than that of the first half of the twentieth century.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Patrick Mulreany’s new book offers unique insight into a poignant time in history.
Readers can purchase “Grace in Penal Times” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
