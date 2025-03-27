Author Yvette Mantelle-Perez’s New Book, "Love Always: 150 Days of Reflections and Encouragement in Faith," Invites Readers to Deepen Their Relationship with Christ

Recent release “Love Always: 150 Days of Reflections and Encouragement in Faith” from Covenant Books author Yvette Mantelle-Perez is an engaging, faith-based work designed to help readers foster a stronger relationship with Jesus and Scripture. Drawing from the author’s own experiences, “Love Always” encourages honesty and exploration as readers seek answers within the Bible.