Author Yvette Mantelle-Perez’s New Book, "Love Always: 150 Days of Reflections and Encouragement in Faith," Invites Readers to Deepen Their Relationship with Christ
Recent release “Love Always: 150 Days of Reflections and Encouragement in Faith” from Covenant Books author Yvette Mantelle-Perez is an engaging, faith-based work designed to help readers foster a stronger relationship with Jesus and Scripture. Drawing from the author’s own experiences, “Love Always” encourages honesty and exploration as readers seek answers within the Bible.
Homestead, FL, March 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Yvette Mantelle-Perez, recipient of a Medal of Merit from the Order of St. Lazarus of Jerusalem, as well as the President’s Volunteer Service Award for the countless volunteer hours helping to improve the community, has completed her new book, “Love Always: 150 Days of Reflections and Encouragement in Faith”: a compelling spiritual journey that will help readers forge a lasting connection to Jesus and strengthen their faith in everyday life.
Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, author Yvette Mantelle-Perez is a loving mother of three and grandmother of three who enjoys traveling, nature, and spending quality time with her family and friends. Yvette began her journey with Christ soon after the passing of her husband approximately three years ago. Since then, she has immersed herself in the Bible, its messages, and lessons. This has had a huge positive impact on her life, which she truly believes can happen to anyone who is open to try and really wants a relationship with God.
“This book is written in conversation form,” writes Yvette. “As you read it, one page per day, pretend that you are having a conversation with me about the scripture or verse of the day, and write your reflections in the space provided. Be honest and write your feelings, needs, and questions. Then, seek the answers to your questions within the Bible. This will help you establish a deeper understanding, as well as a greater relationship with God.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Yvette Mantelle-Perez’s new book is a vital and transformative tool that will help encourage readers to foster a stronger connection to scripture, leading to a more fulfilling spiritual way of life. Heartfelt and enlightening, “Love Always” presents a path to a more profound and authentic relationship with God.
Readers can purchase “Love Always: 150 Days of Reflections and Encouragement in Faith” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, author Yvette Mantelle-Perez is a loving mother of three and grandmother of three who enjoys traveling, nature, and spending quality time with her family and friends. Yvette began her journey with Christ soon after the passing of her husband approximately three years ago. Since then, she has immersed herself in the Bible, its messages, and lessons. This has had a huge positive impact on her life, which she truly believes can happen to anyone who is open to try and really wants a relationship with God.
“This book is written in conversation form,” writes Yvette. “As you read it, one page per day, pretend that you are having a conversation with me about the scripture or verse of the day, and write your reflections in the space provided. Be honest and write your feelings, needs, and questions. Then, seek the answers to your questions within the Bible. This will help you establish a deeper understanding, as well as a greater relationship with God.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Yvette Mantelle-Perez’s new book is a vital and transformative tool that will help encourage readers to foster a stronger connection to scripture, leading to a more fulfilling spiritual way of life. Heartfelt and enlightening, “Love Always” presents a path to a more profound and authentic relationship with God.
Readers can purchase “Love Always: 150 Days of Reflections and Encouragement in Faith” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories