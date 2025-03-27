Author Dr. Chris Cook’s New Book, "I Can Be," is a Captivating Book Designed to Help Young Readers Name the Emotions They Experience to Better Communicate How They Feel

Recent release “I Can Be” from Covenant Books author Dr. Chris Cook is a charming book that provides young readers with the different names of emotions they may be experiencing throughout their day. Armed with the knowledge found in “I Can Be,” readers of all ages will be able to manage and communicate their emotions more effectively.