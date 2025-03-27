Author Dr. Chris Cook’s New Book, "I Can Be," is a Captivating Book Designed to Help Young Readers Name the Emotions They Experience to Better Communicate How They Feel
Recent release “I Can Be” from Covenant Books author Dr. Chris Cook is a charming book that provides young readers with the different names of emotions they may be experiencing throughout their day. Armed with the knowledge found in “I Can Be,” readers of all ages will be able to manage and communicate their emotions more effectively.
Loxely, AL, March 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Chris Cook, a loving wife and mother who has served as a pastor alongside her husband in the lower Alabama and West Florida area, has completed her new book, “I Can Be”: an adorable book that explores the many different feelings and emotions that people experience every day, thus helping young readers better understand their feelings.
“Children have a lot of ‘big feelings’ that they need to name, understand, and manage,” writes Dr. Cook. “‘I Can Be’ gives these emotions names that help make these big feelings more manageable and communicates the perspective that these feelings, while they are huge at the moment, do not last forever. Ultimately, each one of us can learn to express, name, and control our emotions.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dr. Chris Cook’s new book came about through the author’s work in ministry, where she found that children often need a healthy way of expressing their “big feelings.” Inspired by her work, Dr. Cook set about writing a book that would provide names for these emotions, thus making them more manageable even for young children.
With colorful artwork designed to help Dr. Cook’s writing come to life, “I Can Be” promises to be a valuable resource for readers of all ages, helping them discover the importance of communicating, expressing, and controlling one’s feelings.
Readers can purchase “I Can Be” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Children have a lot of ‘big feelings’ that they need to name, understand, and manage,” writes Dr. Cook. “‘I Can Be’ gives these emotions names that help make these big feelings more manageable and communicates the perspective that these feelings, while they are huge at the moment, do not last forever. Ultimately, each one of us can learn to express, name, and control our emotions.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dr. Chris Cook’s new book came about through the author’s work in ministry, where she found that children often need a healthy way of expressing their “big feelings.” Inspired by her work, Dr. Cook set about writing a book that would provide names for these emotions, thus making them more manageable even for young children.
With colorful artwork designed to help Dr. Cook’s writing come to life, “I Can Be” promises to be a valuable resource for readers of all ages, helping them discover the importance of communicating, expressing, and controlling one’s feelings.
Readers can purchase “I Can Be” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories