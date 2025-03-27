Author Mary Ann McNeill’s New Book, “The Charles Manson Family in Death Valley,” is a Compelling Account of the Daily Lives of Those in Charles Manson’s Commune
Recent release “The Charles Manson Family in Death Valley” from Page Publishing author Mary Ann McNeill is a fascinating and thought-provoking read that chronicles the activities and daily lives of members of the Manson “family.” Drawing upon years of research, McNeill sets out to explore the psychological reasons why average American kids would leave home and join Charles Manson’s cult.
New York, NY, March 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mary Ann McNeill, a journalist for over fifty years who currently resides in Nevada with her husband, extended family, and their many animals, has completed her new book, “The Charles Manson Family in Death Valley”: a gripping and honest look at what those who lived in Charles Manson’s “family” experienced every day during the height of the cult’s existence.
“Numerous news reports, newspaper and magazine articles, and books have been written about the Manson family’s activities in the ’60s and ’70s. But none have been told about their lives in Death Valley,” shares McNeill. “August 2024 is the fifty-fifth anniversary of the Tate-LaBianca killings, and they are still being talked about. There is a current documentary on Netflix showcasing law enforcement activities with the 'family.' This book goes a little bit into the psychological reasons why average American kids would leave home and join a ‘family’ like the Mansons. I worked with the Indian Tribe in Death Valley and the Death Valley Chamber of Commerce, where I gained extensive knowledge of the area. So it seemed natural to write a book about it.”
Published by Page Publishing, Mary Ann McNeill’s enlightening series will delve into why healthy young people would leave comfortable homes and upbringings to venture out into the world and fall under the spell of dangerous and controlling individuals.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "The Charles Manson Family in Death Valley" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
