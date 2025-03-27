Author Mary Ann McNeill’s New Book, “The Charles Manson Family in Death Valley,” is a Compelling Account of the Daily Lives of Those in Charles Manson’s Commune

Recent release “The Charles Manson Family in Death Valley” from Page Publishing author Mary Ann McNeill is a fascinating and thought-provoking read that chronicles the activities and daily lives of members of the Manson “family.” Drawing upon years of research, McNeill sets out to explore the psychological reasons why average American kids would leave home and join Charles Manson’s cult.