Future Horizons Presents: "Insights Into Autism and Animal Behavior" with Dr. Temple Grandin in Springfield, MO on April 29, 2025

Temple Grandin is one of the most respected individuals in the world with autism. She earned a PhD in Animal Science and is currently a Professor at Colorado State University. She has written several bestsellers, including "Thinking in Pictures," and "Animals in Translation." She presents at conferences nationwide, helping thousands of people to understand how to support individuals with autism. She is one of the most celebrated and effective animal advocates on the planet.