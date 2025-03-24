Dead Simple Websites Unveils "Small Business Website Survival Guide" for Local Service Providers
Dead Simple Websites launches the "Small Business Website Survival Guide," helping service businesses avoid overpaying for underperforming websites. This ten-chapter resource cuts through technical jargon while delivering practical advice on planning, building, and maintaining effective business websites.
Bethlehem, PA, March 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dead Simple Websites, a specialized web development company focused on streamlined solutions, today announced their new "Small Business Website Survival Guide," created specifically for local service businesses struggling with online presence challenges.
This comprehensive resource addresses the common problem where small businesses invest too much in websites that deliver too little. The guide offers straightforward, practical advice across ten detailed chapters, eliminating the technical jargon that often confuses business owners.
The Small Business Website Survival Guide covers essential topics including:
Strategic website planning for service businesses
Must-have features that actually drive leads
How to identify and hire qualified web professionals
Understanding the true cost of website ownership
Selecting appropriate hosting solutions
Efficiently managing website development projects
Creating customer-focused website content
Proper website maintenance and security
Converting website visitors into paying customers
Implementing effective local SEO strategies
The Small Business Website Survival Guide is now available at https://deadsimplewebsites.com/survival-guide/.
About Dead Simple Websites
Dead Simple Websites delivers streamlined, professional-grade WordPress websites for local service businesses. With our focus on simplicity, speed, and affordability, we provide mobile-responsive, SEO-optimized, and conversion-focused websites in just three weeks for a transparent price of $1,490. Learn more at deadsimplewebsites.com.
