Dead Simple Websites Unveils "Small Business Website Survival Guide" for Local Service Providers

Bethlehem, PA, March 24, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Dead Simple Websites, a specialized web development company focused on streamlined solutions, today announced their new "Small Business Website Survival Guide," created specifically for local service businesses struggling with online presence challenges.This comprehensive resource addresses the common problem where small businesses invest too much in websites that deliver too little. The guide offers straightforward, practical advice across ten detailed chapters, eliminating the technical jargon that often confuses business owners.The Small Business Website Survival Guide covers essential topics including:Strategic website planning for service businessesMust-have features that actually drive leadsHow to identify and hire qualified web professionalsUnderstanding the true cost of website ownershipSelecting appropriate hosting solutionsEfficiently managing website development projectsCreating customer-focused website contentProper website maintenance and securityConverting website visitors into paying customersImplementing effective local SEO strategiesThe Small Business Website Survival Guide is now available at https://deadsimplewebsites.com/survival-guide/.About Dead Simple WebsitesDead Simple Websites delivers streamlined, professional-grade WordPress websites for local service businesses. With our focus on simplicity, speed, and affordability, we provide mobile-responsive, SEO-optimized, and conversion-focused websites in just three weeks for a transparent price of $1,490. Learn more at deadsimplewebsites.com.