Major Updates to MyPreemie App to Better Support Parents of Premature Babies in the NICU

Graham’s Foundation announces a long-awaited major update of the MyPreemie app, available in English and Spanish and on Android and iOS. The MyPreemie app is a complete toolkit for the unique practical and emotional needs of families of premature babies. The biggest update for users is that all information entered is now securely stored in the cloud. This update also offers improved display and functionality on tablets, iPads, and larger phones.