Major Updates to MyPreemie App to Better Support Parents of Premature Babies in the NICU
Bloomington, IN, March 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Graham’s Foundation, a non-profit organization with a mission of supporting parents of preemies, has recently released a long-awaited major update of the MyPreemie app, available in English and Spanish and on Android and iOS.
The MyPreemie app is a complete toolkit for the unique practical and emotional needs of families of premature babies. This app was originally donated to Graham’s Foundation in 2012 by the authors of Preemies: The Essential Guide for Parents of Premature Babies, and the organization has remained committed to stewarding the app and offering it free of charge to preemie parents.
Graham's Foundation would like to thank Scott Kronheim of Leading Way Solutions for his team’s extensive work on this project over the past year and a half, which involved rewriting the application from the ground up. The iOS and Android code were combined into one code base, so that features are now consistent across platforms and the app will be easier to update. This important update has modernized the app, building a solid base to add new functionality and keep the app current and stable.
The biggest update for users of MyPreemie is that all information entered into the app is now automatically and securely stored in the cloud. Cloud storage allows multiple family members, friends, or caregivers to log in to an account on different devices and have access to view and update the same information; it also prevents data loss in the event of losing a device or switching to a new device.
This app holds a lot of information, offering space for tracking milestones, statistics, and making lists. With this update, Graham's Foundation has made user interface changes that streamline data entry, including an improved feeding log. The app now also has improved display and functionality on tablets, iPads, and larger phones.
The MyPreemie App continues to offer a wide range of features that support parents of preemies:
Pocket Guide: Information on over one hundred health, developmental, and parenting issues of prematurity.
Suggested Questions: To help you ask doctors and nurses about your premature baby.
Diary: A beautifully illustrated baby book with prompts focusing on the experiences of prematurity to make it easy for you to document daily events, feelings, and photos.
Trackers: Record your baby’s daily weight, length, and head size and compare those stats to preemie growth charts.
Remember to Ask List: Automatically logs the suggested questions you tag with spaced to add your own, so that they’re handy when the doctor comes around.
To Do List: To keep your tasks organized.
Treasured Mementos: A checklist of objects for you to gather as precious keepsakes.
Share: Easily update family and friends by sharing any page to Facebook, email, print, or save as pdf.
“We are forever grateful to Dana Linden, Dr. Mia Doron, and Emma Trenti Paroli for their contributions and support at the onset and faith in Graham’s Foundation to continue our commitment to caring for the app that they launched. We are proud of the improvements we have made and these updates will help ensure it continues to be a trusted resource for preemie parents well into the future,” said Founder, Nicholas Hall.
