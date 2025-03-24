Quad State Internet Granted CLEC Status in State of Kentucky
Quad State Internet has been granted CLEC status by the Kentucky PSC, officially recognizing it as a public utility. This milestone enables QSI to expand internet and telecom services across Kentucky, especially in underserved areas, supporting its mission to improve statewide connectivity.
Paducah, KY, March 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Quad State Internet (QSI) is proud to announce that it has officially been granted Competitive Local Exchange Carrier (CLEC) status by the Kentucky Public Service Commission (PSC), with its filing processed on March 12, 2025. This designation also classifies Quad State Internet as a public utility in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
This milestone enhances QSI’s ability to deliver a full range of telecommunications services across Kentucky, including advanced VoIP offerings, Ethernet transport, dark fiber, and interconnection. With this certification, QSI is now positioned to scale its infrastructure and reach even more communities, from rural households to enterprise data centers.
"CLEC status unlocks new doors not just for our company, but for the future of Kentucky’s digital economy,” said Preston Louis Ursini, CEO of Quad State Internet. “By building a dedicated voice backbone alongside our existing Internet Exchange infrastructure, we can now deliver ultra-low-latency, high-reliability VoIP services with competitive pricing—even for small voice providers.”
QSI operates the Paducah Internet Exchange (PIE), the largest Internet Exchange Point in Kentucky. This strategic asset allows the company to directly peer with carriers, cloud platforms, and content networks, enabling scalable bandwidth and robust connectivity at the regional level.
With its expanded telecom footprint, QSI aims to support the growing demands of High Performance Computing (HPC), data centers, and artificial intelligence infrastructure throughout the Commonwealth. “These industries require advanced, interconnected systems to thrive,” Ursini added. “We’re building a carrier-grade network to help Kentucky lead the next generation of technology innovation.”
Quad State Internet is committed to improving regional connectivity and building a platform that fosters innovation and economic development. The company remains focused on ensuring that communities across Kentucky — and the businesses that serve them — have access to world-class telecom infrastructure.
For more information about Quad State Internet’s services and CLEC capabilities, visit https://quadstateinternet.net or contact customer service at 833-701-7823.
Contact
Preston Louis Ursini
270-953-0131
quadstateinternet.net
