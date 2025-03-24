Zest Skin Lounge Introduces PRISM: A Scientifically-Backed Solution for Hyperpigmentation
PRISM — Pigment Reduction Intensive Skin Micropeel is formulated with powerful, clinically proven ingredients to target and treat stubborn pigmentation. Available in three specialized variants: PRISM Face Peel, PRISM Intimate Peel, and PRISM Body Peel, addressing different skin concerns. Scientifically tested, with 85% of patients reporting pigmentation reduction and 78% melanin reduction in treated areas.
Makati, Philippines, March 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Zest Skin Lounge, a leader in cutting-edge skincare solutions, proudly introduces PRISM — Pigment Reduction Intensive Skin Micropeel, a treatment designed to effectively combat hyperpigmentation using advanced dermatological formulations.
PRISM utilizes a potent combination of clinically researched ingredients that work synergistically to exfoliate the skin, accelerate cellular turnover, and inhibit melanin production, leading to a visibly clearer, brighter, and more even skin tone. The key ingredients include:
Tranexamic Acid – A powerful agent that reduces melanin production and prevents pigmentation recurrence.
Kojic Acid – A naturally derived brightening agent that inhibits tyrosinase, the enzyme responsible for melanin formation.
Retinoids – Accelerate cell turnover, helping to fade pigmentation and improve skin texture.
Alpha Arbutin – A gentle yet effective skin-lightening agent that targets dark spots and evens out skin tone.
Lactic Acid – An AHA that exfoliates dead skin cells and promotes skin renewal, enhancing overall brightness.
Zest Skin Lounge offers PRISM in three specialized variants to cater to different pigmentation concerns:
PRISM Face Peel – A highly effective treatment for facial pigmentation issues such as melasma, acne scars, and sun damage.
PRISM Intimate Peel – A safe and gentle formulation for brightening sensitive areas like the underarms, inner thighs, and bikini region.
PRISM Body Peel – A comprehensive solution for larger areas, including the arms, back, and legs, for an even skin tone.
Dr. Karlo Piñon, aesthetic doctor at Zest Skin Lounge, underscores the importance of ingredient efficacy in pigmentation treatments: "PRISM’s scientifically selected ingredients are at the forefront of dermatological innovation. Each component plays a crucial role in reducing hyperpigmentation while promoting overall skin health."
Clinical studies on PRISM’s key ingredients demonstrate their effectiveness:
Tranexamic Acid has shown up to 50% reduction in melasma severity when used consistently.
Kojic Acid effectively lightens hyperpigmented areas by 60% within 8 weeks of regular application.
Retinoids and Lactic Acid together enhance skin renewal, leading to 90% improvement in skin texture and brightness over time.
Dr. Gel Brillante, aesthetic doctor at Zest Skin Lounge, highlights the benefits of ingredient synergy: "PRISM is more than just a peel — it’s a scientifically backed formulation that delivers real results. By combining the most effective pigmentation-fighting ingredients, we ensure maximum efficacy with minimal irritation."
Performed by trained skincare professionals, PRISM is a highly effective yet safe solution for stubborn pigmentation concerns. Clients receive personalized pre- and post-treatment care to maximize results and maintain long-term skin health.
PRISM is now available exclusively at Zest Skin Lounge, Makati.
About Zest Skin Lounge
Zest Skin Lounge specializes in advanced skincare solutions, offering treatments such as exosome therapy, microneedling, laser procedures, and professional-grade chemical peels. With a commitment to innovation, Zest Skin Lounge provides tailored skincare solutions that deliver visible, lasting results.
PRISM utilizes a potent combination of clinically researched ingredients that work synergistically to exfoliate the skin, accelerate cellular turnover, and inhibit melanin production, leading to a visibly clearer, brighter, and more even skin tone. The key ingredients include:
Tranexamic Acid – A powerful agent that reduces melanin production and prevents pigmentation recurrence.
Kojic Acid – A naturally derived brightening agent that inhibits tyrosinase, the enzyme responsible for melanin formation.
Retinoids – Accelerate cell turnover, helping to fade pigmentation and improve skin texture.
Alpha Arbutin – A gentle yet effective skin-lightening agent that targets dark spots and evens out skin tone.
Lactic Acid – An AHA that exfoliates dead skin cells and promotes skin renewal, enhancing overall brightness.
Zest Skin Lounge offers PRISM in three specialized variants to cater to different pigmentation concerns:
PRISM Face Peel – A highly effective treatment for facial pigmentation issues such as melasma, acne scars, and sun damage.
PRISM Intimate Peel – A safe and gentle formulation for brightening sensitive areas like the underarms, inner thighs, and bikini region.
PRISM Body Peel – A comprehensive solution for larger areas, including the arms, back, and legs, for an even skin tone.
Dr. Karlo Piñon, aesthetic doctor at Zest Skin Lounge, underscores the importance of ingredient efficacy in pigmentation treatments: "PRISM’s scientifically selected ingredients are at the forefront of dermatological innovation. Each component plays a crucial role in reducing hyperpigmentation while promoting overall skin health."
Clinical studies on PRISM’s key ingredients demonstrate their effectiveness:
Tranexamic Acid has shown up to 50% reduction in melasma severity when used consistently.
Kojic Acid effectively lightens hyperpigmented areas by 60% within 8 weeks of regular application.
Retinoids and Lactic Acid together enhance skin renewal, leading to 90% improvement in skin texture and brightness over time.
Dr. Gel Brillante, aesthetic doctor at Zest Skin Lounge, highlights the benefits of ingredient synergy: "PRISM is more than just a peel — it’s a scientifically backed formulation that delivers real results. By combining the most effective pigmentation-fighting ingredients, we ensure maximum efficacy with minimal irritation."
Performed by trained skincare professionals, PRISM is a highly effective yet safe solution for stubborn pigmentation concerns. Clients receive personalized pre- and post-treatment care to maximize results and maintain long-term skin health.
PRISM is now available exclusively at Zest Skin Lounge, Makati.
About Zest Skin Lounge
Zest Skin Lounge specializes in advanced skincare solutions, offering treatments such as exosome therapy, microneedling, laser procedures, and professional-grade chemical peels. With a commitment to innovation, Zest Skin Lounge provides tailored skincare solutions that deliver visible, lasting results.
Contact
Vertex Marketing GroupContact
Ed Biado
+639426188607
Ed Biado
+639426188607
Categories