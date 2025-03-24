Zest Skin Lounge Introduces PRISM: A Scientifically-Backed Solution for Hyperpigmentation

PRISM — Pigment Reduction Intensive Skin Micropeel is formulated with powerful, clinically proven ingredients to target and treat stubborn pigmentation. Available in three specialized variants: PRISM Face Peel, PRISM Intimate Peel, and PRISM Body Peel, addressing different skin concerns. Scientifically tested, with 85% of patients reporting pigmentation reduction and 78% melanin reduction in treated areas.