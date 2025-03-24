Alternative Liquidity Announces New Offer to Purchase Shares in ISX Financial EU PLC
Alternative Liquidity Index LP is offering to purchase shares in ISX Financial EU PLC. Shareholders can obtain a free copy of the Offer and Transfer Form online.
Wayzata, MN, March 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Alternative Liquidity Index LP has announced a new offer to purchase up to 8,800,000 Ordinary Shares (the “Shares”) of ISX Financial EU PLC (the “Issuer”), an amount equal to approximately 8.0% of the total outstanding Shares at a price of $0.85 (85 cents) in Australian Dollars per Share. Submitted offers will be processed in the order they are received on a first-come, first served basis.
The Purchaser is a Delaware Limited Partnership and is not affiliated with the Issuer. The Offer is being made solely for the Purchaser to establish a passive ownership position in the Shares.
Shareholders should read the Offer and related material carefully because they contain important information. Shareholders are urged to consult with financial and other professional advisors before making any decisions regarding the Offer. This announcement is intended as a notification that the Offer has been made and does not constitute an invitation to sell. Any action that any Shareholder may take in relation to the Offer is only able to be taken once they receive a copy of the Offer which contains the applicable terms and conditions.
Shareholders may obtain a free copy of the Offer and Transfer Form without charge by visiting their website at: https://www.alternativeliquidity.net or by calling them at (888) 884-8796. Investors may also contact them at info@alternativeliquidty.net to answer questions about the Offer or to obtain Offer documents.
Jacob Mohs
(888) 884-8796
alternativeliquidity.net
