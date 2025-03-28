Author Charla Clay’s New Book, "Love Thyself: Easy as ABC and 123," is a Powerful Collection of Poems Aimed at Inspiring Acceptance and Understanding of Oneself

Recent release “Love Thyself: Easy as ABC and 123” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Charla Clay is a stirring and compelling series of poems that challenges readers to accept others and life as they are, while working to change what is in their control. Deeply personal and candid, each of Clay’s entries will move readers to view the world in a more understanding light.