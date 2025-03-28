Author Charla Clay’s New Book, "Love Thyself: Easy as ABC and 123," is a Powerful Collection of Poems Aimed at Inspiring Acceptance and Understanding of Oneself
Recent release “Love Thyself: Easy as ABC and 123” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Charla Clay is a stirring and compelling series of poems that challenges readers to accept others and life as they are, while working to change what is in their control. Deeply personal and candid, each of Clay’s entries will move readers to view the world in a more understanding light.
Conroe, TX, March 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Charla Clay, a native of Texas who first began writing at the age of ten, has completed her new book, “Love Thyself: Easy as ABC and 123”: a thought-provoking and engaging assortment of poems and reflections that invites readers to gain a new perspective of the world around them, seeking to evoke more acceptance and kindness with each turn of the page.
Clay shares, “My work is encouraging people in America to be themselves; open minded and willing to grow and realize the purpose for the human race; that we are not perfect, and it is not important to be perfect but to do what is right; fair and equal. to be able to reach out and uplift the nations to accept life as is but change what we can change.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Charla Clay’s enthralling series is sure to captivate the hearts and minds of readers, keeping them spellbound with each turn of the page. Heartfelt and emotionally raw, “Love Thyself” is sure to leave a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase "Love Thyself: Easy as ABC and 123" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Clay shares, “My work is encouraging people in America to be themselves; open minded and willing to grow and realize the purpose for the human race; that we are not perfect, and it is not important to be perfect but to do what is right; fair and equal. to be able to reach out and uplift the nations to accept life as is but change what we can change.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Charla Clay’s enthralling series is sure to captivate the hearts and minds of readers, keeping them spellbound with each turn of the page. Heartfelt and emotionally raw, “Love Thyself” is sure to leave a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase "Love Thyself: Easy as ABC and 123" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories