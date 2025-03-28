Author Kristin M Glenn’s New Book "Eleven Years Love, Betrayal, and Obsession" is a Gripping Drama That Follows a Neurosurgeon Who Must Save the Life of Her Former Bully
Recent release “Eleven Years Love, Betrayal, and Obsession” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Kristin M Glenn centers around Jamie Sorenson, a neurosurgeon who is shocked to discover her college tormentor is one of her patients. After performing his surgery, new truths come to light, and together they must navigate their new relationship while sorting through their past baggage.
Indianapolis, IN, March 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kristin M Glenn, a loving wife and mother of three boys who developed a love of reading due to the influence of her mother and grandmother, has completed her new book, “Eleven Years Love, Betrayal, and Obsession”: a compelling novel that follows a neurosurgeon who must work through her past trauma after her college tormentor becomes one of her patients.
“Dr. Jamie Sorenson is a well-known neurosurgeon, the best in her field,” writes Kristin. “She’s on call when a man comes into the ER, having been severely injured in a motorcycle accident. Come to find out, the man she is to operate on is Luke Costelano, her college tormentor. Her hatred for this man runs deep, but, of course, she does his surgery, and he recovers with flying colors. However, some things have come to light that had been buried for ten years. Love, lies, misunderstandings, and racism are just some of the things that come out after Luke recovers. He’s had lingering feelings for Jamie for years that no one ever knew about—not even her.
“Even though she has conflicted feelings toward him, she can’t get over the past trauma that has affected her for years. Her life was on point and perfect before he came back into her life. Now her world has turned upside down. Will his family, her conflicted feelings, and her marriage to another man keep them from their feelings for one another?”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Kristin M Glenn’s enthralling tale will leave readers captivated as they follow along on Dr. Sorenson’s journey to let go of her past trauma while navigating her newfound feelings. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Eleven Years Love, Betrayal, and Obsession” is sure to keep readers spellbound with each turn of the page, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Eleven Years Love, Betrayal, and Obsession" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
