Author JMC’s New Book, "Making Love to You," is a Powerful Romance Novel That Centers Around Two Lovers Whose Relationship is Tested After a Tragic Accident

Recent release “Making Love to You” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author JMC is a gripping saga that centers around Jaime, a young man deeply devoted to Sasha, the woman of his dreams. But when Sasha is struck by a bus, his love for her refuses to die alongside her as his unwavering devotion continues to live on.