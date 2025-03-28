Author JMC’s New Book, "Making Love to You," is a Powerful Romance Novel That Centers Around Two Lovers Whose Relationship is Tested After a Tragic Accident
Recent release “Making Love to You” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author JMC is a gripping saga that centers around Jaime, a young man deeply devoted to Sasha, the woman of his dreams. But when Sasha is struck by a bus, his love for her refuses to die alongside her as his unwavering devotion continues to live on.
New York, NY, March 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- JMC, a graduate of the University of Texas at San Antonio, as well as a veteran of the US Air Force, has completed his new book, “Making Love to You”: a poignant and heartfelt story exploring the lasting love that a young man holds within his heart following the tragic death of his soulmate.
“‘Making Love to You’ is a refreshing story about Jaime’s sublime meaning of making love,” shares JMC. “The story captures the essence of Jaime’s unwavering love for Sasha after she is struck by a large bus at a Houston intersection, one block away from a hospital, where Sasha dies in his arms. Why does Jaime so intently want Sasha to know that he loves making love to her? Theirs is an intense and passionate twin-flame and soulmate love story. They both learn that there is a thin line between real life and dreams where the conversion uncovers a whole new series of events that alter their lives, and Jaime’s letter reveals the essence of his love for Sasha in a profound way.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, JMC’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow along on Jaime’s journey to hold on to his love for as long as he can. Emotionally stirring and character-driven, “Making Love to You” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, inviting them to reflect upon their own lasting loves that have influenced them with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "Making Love to You" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
