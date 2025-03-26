Loveforce International Releases “Jeshua” by Ami Cannon
Santa Clarita, CA, March 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, March 28, Loveforce International will release “Jeshua” by Ami Cannon. It is a song about fact and faith. It is a song about questioning one’s faith and separating legend from real life.
The new Digital Music Single by Ami Cannon is entitled “Jeshua.” It is a New Age Christian song. The melody is Pop but the lyric is, at its core, a song about faith. It is taken from the perspective of a follower of Christ and their struggle to separate all that is said about Jesus from the simple power of Christ’s message. This is a struggle that many of the faithful have, as evidenced by the plethora of Christian religions one has to choose from.
“Our new Digital Music Single by Ami Cannon is about separating the legend of Jesus from the power of his words.” Said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “It is about getting at the core of what faith is made of,” he continued.
Ami Cannon’s “Jeshua” will be released to Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, iTunes, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, iHeart Radio, Deezer, KKBox, Boomplay, Tidal, Snapchat, Pretzel, Media Net, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Snapchat, Yandex, Kuack, Adaptr, TikTok, Resso, Flo and Audio Mack.
For Further information contact: Evan Lovefire (661) 523-4954.
