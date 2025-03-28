Author Richard Mauthe’s New Book, "The Prodigal Son's Prodigal Father," is a Fascinating Guide Designed to Bridge the Gap Between the Old and New Testaments of the Bible

Recent release “The Prodigal Son's Prodigal Father” from Page Publishing author Richard Mauthe is a thought-provoking and engaging look at the themes present in both the Old and New Testaments of Holy Scripture, revealing how these two halves of the Bible work together to reveal God’s true intentions for his people.