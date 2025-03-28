Author Richard Mauthe’s New Book, "The Prodigal Son's Prodigal Father," is a Fascinating Guide Designed to Bridge the Gap Between the Old and New Testaments of the Bible
Recent release “The Prodigal Son's Prodigal Father” from Page Publishing author Richard Mauthe is a thought-provoking and engaging look at the themes present in both the Old and New Testaments of Holy Scripture, revealing how these two halves of the Bible work together to reveal God’s true intentions for his people.
Oro Valley, AZ, March 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Richard Mauthe, a retired member of the clergy in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America who currently teaches the Old and New Testaments for the Grand Canyon Synod of the ELCA Diakonia program, has completed his new book, “The Prodigal Son's Prodigal Father”: an eye-opening, faith-based discussion that delves into the ways in which the Old and New Testaments are more interconnected than one may think, helping readers to reconcile the God of the Old Testament with Jesus Christ and his teachings of love.
“The Christian Church has been used and abused by secular forces since day one, it seems, and even the Church has, sadly enough, imposed its own understanding of God on peoples and nations—sometimes out of good intentions, at other times because of heads swollen with power and authority,” writes Mauthe. “Today’s backlash against institutionalized Christianity, mostly in the Western world, still does not diminish the importance of Jesus of Nazareth for every generation of believer and nonbeliever. This is why I am adding my own understanding of the Man from Nazareth, as my thoughts reflect, to a great extent, the age in which I find myself. Of course, I fully expect pearl clutchers to dispute much of what follows; that is okay because I know my worth is not in what I do or write but in whose I am. So my hope is that laypersons who struggle in reconciling opposing, confusing, and conflicting views of God and who find many passages of Scripture downright strange and contradictory will come to recognize certain threads that are apparent (well, sometimes well hidden) throughout the Hebrew and Christian testaments.”
Published by Page Publishing, Richard Mauthe’s engaging series will help readers see the Bible in a new light, providing deeper understanding of how the Old and New Testaments are not at odds with each other, but complement each other perfectly. Based upon years of personal and professional research, “The Prodigal Son’s Prodigal Father” is a vital tool that will assist readers from all walks of life in their own personal Bible studies.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “The Prodigal Son's Prodigal Father” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
