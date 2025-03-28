Author C. Dennis Childs’s New Book, "The Secret Seeds," is a Compelling Novel That Follows One Man’s Fight to Protect the Earth from Satan’s Ever-Increasing Grasp
Recent release “The Secret Seeds” from Page Publishing author C. Dennis Childs is a poignant and thought-provoking tale that centers around Cal Porter, who finds himself slowly being drawn into the world of Satan. Desperate to break free and protect others, Cal sets out to stop the devil’s growing influence once and for all.
Frankfort, KY, March 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- C. Dennis Childs, a retired building contractor who currently resides in his home state of Kentucky with his family, has completed his new book, “The Secret Seeds”: a compelling story of one man’s quest to stop the devil’s grip on humanity.
“A man is unaware he is being drawn into the evil world of Satan as certain things happen to finally make him realize something strange was going on,” writes Childs. “He comes upon an interesting letter. He decides to keep it hidden, and no one is aware of its existence because of the secrets it reveals. The man takes a stand hoping he has done the right thing for everyone due to his actions.”
Published by Page Publishing, C. Dennis Childs’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Cal’s journey to discover the root of Satan’s influence and put an end to it before all of mankind is lost. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Secret Seeds” will keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “The Secret Seeds” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
