Author Terrence Pershall’s New Book, "Wisdom of the Cactus," is a Gripping Historical Fiction That Follows One Man’s Journey to Find His Father in the Wilds of New Mexico

Recent release “Wisdom of the Cactus” from Page Publishing author Terrence Pershall is a compelling novel that centers around Fenwick Lomax, a young man whose father disappeared years prior while working on the railroads of New Mexico. Years later, Fenn sets out on his own to locate him, discovering both new friends and foes along the way as he braves the wild west.