Author Terrence Pershall’s New Book, "Wisdom of the Cactus," is a Gripping Historical Fiction That Follows One Man’s Journey to Find His Father in the Wilds of New Mexico
Recent release “Wisdom of the Cactus” from Page Publishing author Terrence Pershall is a compelling novel that centers around Fenwick Lomax, a young man whose father disappeared years prior while working on the railroads of New Mexico. Years later, Fenn sets out on his own to locate him, discovering both new friends and foes along the way as he braves the wild west.
Carmel Valley, CA, March 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Terrence Pershall, an avid horseback rider and author who splits his time between Carmel Valley, California, and Brittany, France, has completed his new book, “Wisdom of the Cactus”: a stirring novel that follows a young man’s dangerous journey to find his father in the early days of the American west.
A lifetime resident of California, author Terrence Pershall grew up on the beaches of southern California, working on ranches in Sonora, California. He attended San Diego State University as a media major and began his writing journey there. Pershall is also a founder and chairman emeritus of the Santa Cruz Cancer Benefit Group, which has been funding cancer research and supporting cancer nonprofits for the last twenty-five years.
“‘Wisdom of the Cactus’ follows Fenwick (Fenn) Lomax on his search for his father who disappeared while working for the railroad in the wilds of New Mexico when Fenn was only five. His journey takes him to unexpected places and encounters with Geronimo, the Apache leader, beautiful and mysterious Mexican sisters and their father, Don Matteo, and the exciting and wild landscape of early California. Through it all, his friendship with his mentor, Pickett, an ex-Union Army captain, and his integrity strengthen him and see him through betrayal and loss,” writes Pershall.
Published by Page Publishing, Terrence Pershall’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow along on Fenn’s journey from St. Louis to New Mexico, to the sprawling ranchos of early California, and finally to Lone Pine on the eastern slope of the Sierra Nevada. Brimming with adventure and romance while set against the backdrop of the 1800s, “Wisdom of the Cactus” is sure to leave readers spellbound, leaving them eager for more with the sequel, “Trail Dust and Roses.”
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Wisdom of the Cactus” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
@font-face
{font-family:"Cambria Math";
panose-1:2 4 5 3 5 4 6 3 2 4;
mso-font-charset:0;
mso-generic-font-family:roman;
mso-font-pitch:variable;
mso-font-signature:-536870145 1107305727 0 0 415 0;}p.MsoNormal, li.MsoNormal, div.MsoNormal
{mso-style-unhide:no;
mso-style-qformat:yes;
mso-style-parent:"";
margin:0in;
mso-pagination:widow-orphan;
mso-hyphenate:none;
font-size:12.0pt;
font-family:"Times New Roman",serif;
mso-fareast-font-family:"Times New Roman";
mso-fareast-language:AR-SA;}.MsoChpDefault
{mso-style-type:export-only;
mso-default-props:yes;
mso-font-kerning:0pt;
mso-ligatures:none;
mso-fareast-language:ZH-CN;}div.WordSection1
{page:WordSection1;}
A lifetime resident of California, author Terrence Pershall grew up on the beaches of southern California, working on ranches in Sonora, California. He attended San Diego State University as a media major and began his writing journey there. Pershall is also a founder and chairman emeritus of the Santa Cruz Cancer Benefit Group, which has been funding cancer research and supporting cancer nonprofits for the last twenty-five years.
“‘Wisdom of the Cactus’ follows Fenwick (Fenn) Lomax on his search for his father who disappeared while working for the railroad in the wilds of New Mexico when Fenn was only five. His journey takes him to unexpected places and encounters with Geronimo, the Apache leader, beautiful and mysterious Mexican sisters and their father, Don Matteo, and the exciting and wild landscape of early California. Through it all, his friendship with his mentor, Pickett, an ex-Union Army captain, and his integrity strengthen him and see him through betrayal and loss,” writes Pershall.
Published by Page Publishing, Terrence Pershall’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow along on Fenn’s journey from St. Louis to New Mexico, to the sprawling ranchos of early California, and finally to Lone Pine on the eastern slope of the Sierra Nevada. Brimming with adventure and romance while set against the backdrop of the 1800s, “Wisdom of the Cactus” is sure to leave readers spellbound, leaving them eager for more with the sequel, “Trail Dust and Roses.”
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Wisdom of the Cactus” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
@font-face
{font-family:"Cambria Math";
panose-1:2 4 5 3 5 4 6 3 2 4;
mso-font-charset:0;
mso-generic-font-family:roman;
mso-font-pitch:variable;
mso-font-signature:-536870145 1107305727 0 0 415 0;}p.MsoNormal, li.MsoNormal, div.MsoNormal
{mso-style-unhide:no;
mso-style-qformat:yes;
mso-style-parent:"";
margin:0in;
mso-pagination:widow-orphan;
mso-hyphenate:none;
font-size:12.0pt;
font-family:"Times New Roman",serif;
mso-fareast-font-family:"Times New Roman";
mso-fareast-language:AR-SA;}.MsoChpDefault
{mso-style-type:export-only;
mso-default-props:yes;
mso-font-kerning:0pt;
mso-ligatures:none;
mso-fareast-language:ZH-CN;}div.WordSection1
{page:WordSection1;}
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories