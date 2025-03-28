Author Becky Haggin George’s New Book "Bruno the Don't Bug Me Elf" is a Charming Tale About a Grumpy Elf Who Learns an Important Lesson While Delivering Gifts with Santa
Recent release “Bruno the Don't Bug Me Elf” from Page Publishing author Becky Haggin George is a captivating tale that centers around Bruno, a grumpy elf who lives and works at Santa’s workshop. When Santa asks Bruno to accompany him on his Christmas Eve delivery run, Bruno agrees, only to discover an important lesson along the way.
Helena, MT, March 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Becky Haggin George, the owner and operator of SnuggleUp, an in-home daycare / preschool, has completed her new book, “Bruno the Don't Bug Me Elf”: a riveting story of a grumpy elf named Bruno who, after traveling with Santa to deliver presents on Christmas Eve, discovers the true importance of his job and begins to appreciate it more.
Author Becky Haggin George lives with her husband, Jerry, of thirty-six years; an adorable little old dog, Ben; and a mischievous cat, Stuart, who frequently finds himself in trouble. She also has an adult son, Casey, who is an amazing bass player. When she is not caring for and teaching children, the author rescues animals of all kinds and loves taking photos, crafting, walking in the mountains, camping, and rafting Montana’s rivers.
“This is the story of a grumpy little elf named Bruno,” writes Becky. “Bruno lives at the North Pole and works in Santa’s workshop, making toys for children. One Christmas Eve, Santa decides to take Bruno along with him to deliver the gifts to the children. Begrudgingly, Bruno agrees and soon discovers he may have overlooked something very important.”
Published by Page Publishing, Becky Haggin George’s enthralling tale will transport readers of all ages as they follow along on Bruno’s adventure to learn the impact that he makes through his work, helping to encourage a change of heart within him. With colorful artwork to help bring Becky’s story to life, “Bruno the Don’t Bug Me Elf” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a perfect addition to any family’s Christmas reading traditions.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Bruno the Don't Bug Me Elf” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Becky Haggin George lives with her husband, Jerry, of thirty-six years; an adorable little old dog, Ben; and a mischievous cat, Stuart, who frequently finds himself in trouble. She also has an adult son, Casey, who is an amazing bass player. When she is not caring for and teaching children, the author rescues animals of all kinds and loves taking photos, crafting, walking in the mountains, camping, and rafting Montana’s rivers.
“This is the story of a grumpy little elf named Bruno,” writes Becky. “Bruno lives at the North Pole and works in Santa’s workshop, making toys for children. One Christmas Eve, Santa decides to take Bruno along with him to deliver the gifts to the children. Begrudgingly, Bruno agrees and soon discovers he may have overlooked something very important.”
Published by Page Publishing, Becky Haggin George’s enthralling tale will transport readers of all ages as they follow along on Bruno’s adventure to learn the impact that he makes through his work, helping to encourage a change of heart within him. With colorful artwork to help bring Becky’s story to life, “Bruno the Don’t Bug Me Elf” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a perfect addition to any family’s Christmas reading traditions.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Bruno the Don't Bug Me Elf” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories