Author Becky Haggin George’s New Book "Bruno the Don't Bug Me Elf" is a Charming Tale About a Grumpy Elf Who Learns an Important Lesson While Delivering Gifts with Santa

Recent release “Bruno the Don't Bug Me Elf” from Page Publishing author Becky Haggin George is a captivating tale that centers around Bruno, a grumpy elf who lives and works at Santa’s workshop. When Santa asks Bruno to accompany him on his Christmas Eve delivery run, Bruno agrees, only to discover an important lesson along the way.