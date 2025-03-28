Author Isaac Kester’s New Book, "Derek's Super Ultra Action Team: Delphine's Revenge," Follows a Group of Four Disabled Superheroes in Their Fight to Stop an Aquatic Foe
Recent release “Derek's Super Ultra Action Team: Delphine's Revenge” from Page Publishing author Isaac Kester is a riveting tale that centers around Derek, a young disabled boy, and his friends, who join together as a team to fight the forces of evil. But when one of their enemies returns, Derek and his friends must figure out a way to put an end to her reign of terror once more.
New York, NY, March 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Isaac Kester, a seventeen-year-old author who has cerebral palsy, has completed his new book, “Derek's Super Ultra Action Team: Delphine's Revenge”: a captivating story of a group of young disabled superheroes who, after celebrating a victory over a terrible enemy, must fight together once again to fight back against a former foe they thought was defeated.
“It was a very exciting assembly day at Atamasville High,” writes Kester. “Everyone gathered to celebrate the team’s success over Dark Dolphin. Everything was going according to script, and everybody was thankful for what they did to defeat Dark Dolphin. After the principal spoke for a while, he reached for the atoms of honor, only to pull out seaweed. Soon, they all learn that if Delphine can’t be stopped, they’re all going to die! Can the team defeat her and restore peace to the world again? I hope you enjoy the second adventure of Derek’s Super Ultra Action Team.”
Published by Page Publishing, Isaac Kester’s engaging series is inspired by the author’s own experiences in living with a disability, as well as his desire to help others see that disabled people can do great things when given the chance. Accompanied by vibrant artwork to help bring Kester’s tale to life, “Derek's Super Ultra Action Team: Delphine's Revenge” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit Derek’s adventures over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Derek's Super Ultra Action Team: Delphine's Revenge” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
