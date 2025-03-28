Author Isaac Kester’s New Book, "Derek's Super Ultra Action Team: Delphine's Revenge," Follows a Group of Four Disabled Superheroes in Their Fight to Stop an Aquatic Foe

Recent release “Derek's Super Ultra Action Team: Delphine's Revenge” from Page Publishing author Isaac Kester is a riveting tale that centers around Derek, a young disabled boy, and his friends, who join together as a team to fight the forces of evil. But when one of their enemies returns, Derek and his friends must figure out a way to put an end to her reign of terror once more.