Author Ara Betts’s New Book, "Vengeance by Conquest," is Riveting and Compelling Historical Adventure Novel That Centers Around the Georgia Gold Rush of the 1800s

Recent release “Vengeance by Conquest” from Page Publishing author Ara Betts and Alice Monna Betts-Porch is a gripping adventure-romance that takes place in the early nineteenth century that includes real events and historical figures, such as John Ross and Joseph Vann. As the story’s characters walk into their fates, they learn the lessons of love while battling hate, greed, and betrayal.