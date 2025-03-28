Author Ara Betts’s New Book, "Vengeance by Conquest," is Riveting and Compelling Historical Adventure Novel That Centers Around the Georgia Gold Rush of the 1800s
Recent release “Vengeance by Conquest” from Page Publishing author Ara Betts and Alice Monna Betts-Porch is a gripping adventure-romance that takes place in the early nineteenth century that includes real events and historical figures, such as John Ross and Joseph Vann. As the story’s characters walk into their fates, they learn the lessons of love while battling hate, greed, and betrayal.
Oldsmar, FL, March 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ara Betts, with her granddaughter Alice Monna Betts-Porch, has completed her new book, “Vengeance by Conquest”: a compelling historical novel that centers around the Georgia gold rush as a Cherokee warrior seeks revenge on those who stole his land, leading to a whirlwind adventure as the United States attempts to make peace with the Cherokee nation.
“In the early 1800s, Georgia held a series of land lotteries to force the Cherokees off their lands,” writes Betts. “A warrior, known as Cherokee to his community, seeks vengeance on those that stole his land. He abducts Zack Martin, the man that acquired his family’s farm. Cherokee brings Zack to a cave filled with gold to entice him to begin a useless and dangerous quest. When his newlywed wife, Alicia, goes looking for her missing husband, Cherokee kidnaps her to protect the gold, and he takes her on a journey that she could never have imagined. As gold fever takes over New Echota and Indian warriors revolt against the settlers, will a diplomatic intervention with the president of the United States help the Cherokees make peace?"
Published by Page Publishing, Ara Betts’s enthralling was initially inspired by the author’s own Cherokee heritage as well as the legend of a gold vein that ran through the area where she lived. After Ara’s passing in 1996, her granddaughter, Alice, took up the mission to finish her book and get it published.
Deeply personal and candid, “Vengeance by Conquest” will captivate readers with its descriptions of breathtaking scenery of the mountains and forest, all while the spiritual traditions of the Cherokees are honored with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Vengeance by Conquest” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“In the early 1800s, Georgia held a series of land lotteries to force the Cherokees off their lands,” writes Betts. “A warrior, known as Cherokee to his community, seeks vengeance on those that stole his land. He abducts Zack Martin, the man that acquired his family’s farm. Cherokee brings Zack to a cave filled with gold to entice him to begin a useless and dangerous quest. When his newlywed wife, Alicia, goes looking for her missing husband, Cherokee kidnaps her to protect the gold, and he takes her on a journey that she could never have imagined. As gold fever takes over New Echota and Indian warriors revolt against the settlers, will a diplomatic intervention with the president of the United States help the Cherokees make peace?"
Published by Page Publishing, Ara Betts’s enthralling was initially inspired by the author’s own Cherokee heritage as well as the legend of a gold vein that ran through the area where she lived. After Ara’s passing in 1996, her granddaughter, Alice, took up the mission to finish her book and get it published.
Deeply personal and candid, “Vengeance by Conquest” will captivate readers with its descriptions of breathtaking scenery of the mountains and forest, all while the spiritual traditions of the Cherokees are honored with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Vengeance by Conquest” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories