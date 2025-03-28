Author Kathy Whang’s New Book, "Irrevocable, Irreplaceable You: Suicide the Mystery," is a Powerful Look at the Lasting Impact That Suicide Can Have on a Community
Recent release “Irrevocable, Irreplaceable You: Suicide the Mystery” from Page Publishing author Kathy Whang is a stirring and thought-provoking series of stories that explore the author’s encounters with suicide as either a witness or a bystander. Through sharing these stories, Whang hopes to reveal how suicide has profound and lasting ramifications for those left behind.
Alameda, CA, March 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kathy Whang, a loving mother and grandmother who holds both a BA in psychology and a certificate in creative nonfiction from the University of California, Los Angeles, has completed her new book, “Irrevocable, Irreplaceable You: Suicide the Mystery”: a compelling collection that examines the lasting impacts that suicide can have on one’s loved ones.
“This book is a collection of my encounters with suicide as a witness and as a bystander,” writes Whang. “For a number of years, I have felt pressed to examine these events to discover why a person would choose suicide and to document the ramifications that suicide imposes on the families and friends left behind.
“Suicide may seem to be a personal choice, one owned by the perpetrator alone. But it is a choice made in conjunction with all that surrounds the life taken. It is inclusive of what’s gone before and what might be.
“The more I looked at these events, the more mysterious suicide became to me, the more elusive and unresolvable. The tougher it became to find the whys. The only definite answer I found was personal. These experiences I had unexpectedly stumbled into strengthened my own regard for life. They gave me a heightened appreciation for living."
Published by Page Publishing, Kathy Whang’s third book addresses the serious subject of suicide with empathy and honesty. Deeply personal and candid, Whang shares these stories in order to help readers realize what might be for those left behind and for those who consider the unthinkable.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “Irrevocable, Irreplaceable You: Suicide the Mystery” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
