Author Kathy Whang’s New Book, "Irrevocable, Irreplaceable You: Suicide the Mystery," is a Powerful Look at the Lasting Impact That Suicide Can Have on a Community

Recent release “Irrevocable, Irreplaceable You: Suicide the Mystery” from Page Publishing author Kathy Whang is a stirring and thought-provoking series of stories that explore the author’s encounters with suicide as either a witness or a bystander. Through sharing these stories, Whang hopes to reveal how suicide has profound and lasting ramifications for those left behind.