Author Persia M. Niles’s New Book, "The Tree on the Hill Remembers," Centers Around an Apple Tree Who Remembers the Two Children That Planted Its Seeds to Help It Grow

Recent release “The Tree on the Hill Remembers” from Page Publishing author Persia M. Niles is a charming tale of an apple tree who fondly remembers the two children who first planted its seeds many years ago. As the tree looks back, young readers will be encouraged to think back and remember important moments from their own lives.