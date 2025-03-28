Author Persia M. Niles’s New Book, "The Tree on the Hill Remembers," Centers Around an Apple Tree Who Remembers the Two Children That Planted Its Seeds to Help It Grow
Recent release “The Tree on the Hill Remembers” from Page Publishing author Persia M. Niles is a charming tale of an apple tree who fondly remembers the two children who first planted its seeds many years ago. As the tree looks back, young readers will be encouraged to think back and remember important moments from their own lives.
Fayetteville, NC, March 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Persia M. Niles, a mother of six and grandmother of twenty-one grandchildren who holds a degree in paralegal studies and worked as a substitute teacher in the state of Georgia, has completed her new book, “The Tree on the Hill Remembers”: a captivating story of an apple tree who thinks back and remembers how it came to be with the help of two children.
“‘The Tree on the Hill Remembers’ came about one day when a little girl could not remember what she read,” writes Niles. “I asked her simple questions, and she remembered the things that she could relate to and were important to her.
“This book will teach children to go back and remember the important steps to anything, like the apple tree in this book as the tree goes back in time through the journey of life.”
Published by Page Publishing, Persia M. Niles’s enthralling tale is inspired by the author’s love of children and education and will capture the hearts of young readers as they follow along on the apple tree’s journey down memory lane.
With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Niles’s story to life, “The Tree on the Hill Remembers” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this engaging tale over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Tree on the Hill Remembers” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
