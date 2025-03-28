Author Liv Giles’s New Book, "Monster in a Box," is a Series of Poems That Explores the Simplicity of the World as Well as the Complexities of the Human Condition
Recent release “Monster in a Box” from Page Publishing author Liv Giles is a compelling and thought-provoking collection of poetry that invites readers to explore the world around them through a new lens, pondering the complexities of life through themes such as love, heartbreak, death, and the moments of peace that life can often bring in the most unexpected of places.
Haughton, LA, March 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Liv Giles, a native of northwest Louisiana who has been passionate about the written word since her teenage years, has completed her new book, “Monster in a Box”: a poignant and engaging assortment of poems that invites readers to reflect upon the world and universal themes of the human condition.
With graduate degrees from Loyola University in New Orleans and Research College in Kansas City, Missouri, author Liv Giles’s academic journey has only deepened her love for both poetry and prose. When she’s not writing, Liv finds joy in spending time with her husband and family, indulging in good books, cheering on her favorite football teams, or wandering through the halls of museums, soaking in culture and history.
In this collection, Liv Giles invites readers into a deeply personal and reflective space, exploring the complexities of life through the lens of poetry. Her work delves into themes of love and heartbreak, the inevitability of death, tributes to cherished ones, and the weight of race, social injustice, and mental health issues. Yet, it also finds beauty in the simplicity of life—moments like sleep, the comfort of a massage, or the quiet of sitting on a porch. These poems offer a raw and honest glimpse into the human experience, resonating with readers on multiple levels.
Published by Page Publishing, Liv Giles’s enthralling series will captivate readers with each turn of the page, offering them a window into the author’s very soul through which to view the world with. Deeply personal and candid, “Monster in a Box” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, making it a must-read for fans of the poetry genre.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Monster in a Box” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
