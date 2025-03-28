Author Liv Giles’s New Book, "Monster in a Box," is a Series of Poems That Explores the Simplicity of the World as Well as the Complexities of the Human Condition

Recent release “Monster in a Box” from Page Publishing author Liv Giles is a compelling and thought-provoking collection of poetry that invites readers to explore the world around them through a new lens, pondering the complexities of life through themes such as love, heartbreak, death, and the moments of peace that life can often bring in the most unexpected of places.