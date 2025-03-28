Author Sakshi Bhatia’s New Book, "It's Going to be a Wonderful Day!" is a Charming Story That Follows a Young Girl as She Experiences Her First Day of Kindergarten

Recent release “It's Going to Be a Wonderful Day!” from Page Publishing author Sakshi Bhatia is a riveting tale that centers around a young girl who is very nervous for her first day of kindergarten. As her mother sends her off to school, she reminds her it will be a wonderful day, which remains in the young girl’s mind as she experiences all the excitement that going to school can bring.