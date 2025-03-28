Author Sakshi Bhatia’s New Book, "It's Going to be a Wonderful Day!" is a Charming Story That Follows a Young Girl as She Experiences Her First Day of Kindergarten
Recent release “It's Going to Be a Wonderful Day!” from Page Publishing author Sakshi Bhatia is a riveting tale that centers around a young girl who is very nervous for her first day of kindergarten. As her mother sends her off to school, she reminds her it will be a wonderful day, which remains in the young girl’s mind as she experiences all the excitement that going to school can bring.
Haymarket, VA, March 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sakshi Bhatia, a loving mother as well as an early childhood educator and passionate storyteller dedicated to establishing a positive and nurturing environment for young learners, has completed her new book, “It's Going to Be a Wonderful Day!”: a heartfelt and engaging story of a young girl’s adventures during her first ever day of kindergarten.
“Embark on a journey into a whimsical and vibrant universe with ‘It’s Going to Be a Wonderful Day’, a tale that unfolds the challenges and joys of kindergarten—the best time in a child’s life,” shares Bhatia. “This book celebrates the boundless power of imagination and the enchantment found in childhood adventures. My heartfelt gratitude goes to my own kids, the true inspiration behind this narrative. Beyond a simple story, it’s a voyage for those experiencing a myriad of emotions on their first day of school.”
Published by Page Publishing, Sakshi Bhatia’s engaging tale is the author’s debut children’s book and serves as a testament to her profound affection for her daughter and all the inquisitive children gearing up for the kindergarten adventure. With colorful artwork to help bring Bhatia’s story to life, “It’s Going to Be a Wonderful Day!” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a perfect addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “It's Going to Be a Wonderful Day!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
