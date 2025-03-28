Author Jojo Durham’s New Book, "Shortstop Sam and the Tigers’ Baseball Team," is an Engaging Children’s Story About the Importance of Teamwork and Good Sportsmanship
Recent release “Shortstop Sam and the Tigers’ Baseball Team” from Page Publishing author JoJo Durham is a charming children’s story that introduces Shortstop Sam, who is a real team player and example of excellent sportsmanship for his teammates.
Sisters, OR, March 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- JoJo Durham, who resides in Central Oregon, has completed her new book, “Shortstop Sam and the Tigers’ Baseball Team”: a delightful children’s story that follows Shortstop Sam, who is always encouraging his teammates.
Author JoJo Durham lives on a farm with her horses and a very large dog named Asher. She loves to garden and spend time with her six grandchildren.
Published by Page Publishing, JoJo Durham’s fun-filled tale celebrates the joy of teamwork. The book features vivid illustrations that bring the characters and their story to life. Told through easy-to-read rhyme, Sam’s story captures the excitement of baseball and the happiness of working together as a team to accomplish a shared goal. Young readers and listeners are invited to follow along throughout the baseball game to find out how Sam and his teammates play together. Will they be able to work together and win their game?
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “Shortstop Sam and the Tigers’ Baseball Team” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author JoJo Durham lives on a farm with her horses and a very large dog named Asher. She loves to garden and spend time with her six grandchildren.
Published by Page Publishing, JoJo Durham’s fun-filled tale celebrates the joy of teamwork. The book features vivid illustrations that bring the characters and their story to life. Told through easy-to-read rhyme, Sam’s story captures the excitement of baseball and the happiness of working together as a team to accomplish a shared goal. Young readers and listeners are invited to follow along throughout the baseball game to find out how Sam and his teammates play together. Will they be able to work together and win their game?
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “Shortstop Sam and the Tigers’ Baseball Team” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories