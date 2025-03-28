Author James T. Davis’s New Book, "Red Dog Dead," Follows a Former Art Teacher Who Somehow Becomes Entrenched in Murder, Mob Money, and Mistaken Identity

Recent release “Red Dog Dead” from Page Publishing author James T. Davis is a compelling novel that centers around Bob Casey, a former art teacher who moves out West to restart his life following a devastating breakup. However, his quest for a new, peaceful life becomes upended when he is suddenly involved in murder and must step up to the plate to become a hero.