Author James T. Davis’s New Book, "Red Dog Dead," Follows a Former Art Teacher Who Somehow Becomes Entrenched in Murder, Mob Money, and Mistaken Identity
Recent release “Red Dog Dead” from Page Publishing author James T. Davis is a compelling novel that centers around Bob Casey, a former art teacher who moves out West to restart his life following a devastating breakup. However, his quest for a new, peaceful life becomes upended when he is suddenly involved in murder and must step up to the plate to become a hero.
Lubbock, TX, March 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- James T. Davis, retired after fifty-two years of teaching in higher education, including thirty-six years in the College of Architecture at Texas Tech University, has completed his new book, “Red Dog Dead”: an action-adventure thriller that follows a former art teacher who, after moving West to find a fresh new start, finds himself surrounded by crime as he is thrust into the role of a hero.
As an artist, author James T. Davis’s exhibition experience encompasses participation in five national design competition exhibitions, thirty-five one-man shows, thirteen invitational group shows, and eighty-two competitive national and international juried art exhibitions, winning thirty-eight juried awards. He is a West Texas Watercolor Society member and a signature member of both the Western Federation of Watercolor Societies and the San Diego Watercolor Society. A native of Laurel, Mississippi, he and his cat Sam divide their time between Lubbock, Texas, and his farm in rural Mississippi.
“Bob Casey recently resigned from a mundane job teaching art in a small community college,” writes Davis. “Recovering from a breakup with his long-time love, he heads west in a naive attempt to restart his life and find fame and fortune as a producing artist in the highly competitive tourist art market. Instead, he finds himself immersed in murder, mayhem, mob money, mistaken identity, and mystery in the Land of Enchantment. Armed with untested amateur martial arts skills and an abundance of good and bad luck, he finds new romance, danger, violence, and death, and he becomes a reluctant hero.”
Published by Page Publishing, James T. Davis’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow along on Bob’s journey to find himself amidst the danger and chaos of his new life out West. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Red Dog Dead” is an exhilarating romp through Northern New Mexico that’s sure to leave readers spellbound and eager for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Red Dog Dead” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
