Author Grace Fromer’s New Book, “The Tomb of Djehutimose: Book 1 in the Series,” Follows One Woman’s Quest to Uncover an Ancient Tomb Thought to be No More Than a Myth
Recent release “The Tomb of Djehutimose: Book 1 in the Series” from Covenant Books author Grace Fromer is a gripping novel that centers around Jocelyn Annenberg, who believes she can uncover the ancient tomb of Djehutimose. However, Jocelyn soon finds herself up against a dangerous group who wish to keep the tomb lost forever, as well as raiders who seek the tomb for dastardly purposes.
Sanford, NC, March 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Grace Fromer, who currently resides in North Carolina and loves reading and going for walks, has completed her new book, “The Tomb of Djehutimose: Book 1 in the Series”: a riveting adventure tale that centers around a young woman’s race to find a lost tomb before it is discovered by dangerous raiders, all while an sacred order wishes to hide the tomb forever.
“In ancient times, he was known as a friend of the Jews and a wealthy merchant,” writes Fromer. “Today, he’s thought of as an exaggerated myth told by treasurers and thrill-seekers. Jocelyn believes he exists, and so too does a sacred order of Egyptologists who do not want his tomb found and raided. With misfortune all around, Jocelyn Annenberg sets out to prove his existence and sort the myth from fact before the real tomb raiders do.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Grace Fromer’s new book will transport readers as they follow along on Jocelyn’s epic saga to find Djehutimose’s tomb before it is too late. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Tomb of Djehutimose: Book 1 in the Series” is sure to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, keeping them on the edge of their seats right up until the very end.
Readers can purchase "The Tomb of Djehutimose: Book 1 in the Series" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.
