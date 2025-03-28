Author Grace Fromer’s New Book, “The Tomb of Djehutimose: Book 1 in the Series,” Follows One Woman’s Quest to Uncover an Ancient Tomb Thought to be No More Than a Myth

Recent release “The Tomb of Djehutimose: Book 1 in the Series” from Covenant Books author Grace Fromer is a gripping novel that centers around Jocelyn Annenberg, who believes she can uncover the ancient tomb of Djehutimose. However, Jocelyn soon finds herself up against a dangerous group who wish to keep the tomb lost forever, as well as raiders who seek the tomb for dastardly purposes.