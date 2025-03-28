Author Debbie Holland’s New Book, "Fluffy the Turtle," is a Heartfelt Story of a Turtle Who Learns to be Proud of His Name Despite Being Constantly Teased for It
Recent release “Fluffy the Turtle” from Covenant Books author Debbie Holland is a charming tale that centers around a turtle who is always teased by his classmates at school about his name, Fluffy. But when Fluffy learns the history behind his name from his grandfather, he learns to love it and shares its importance with others.
Cordell, OK, March 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Debbie Holland, a loving grandmother and businesswoman living in western Oklahoma, has completed her new book, “Fluffy the Turtle”: a poignant story of a turtle who learns to love his first name after he discovers he is named after a hero turtle that rescues a young prince from a scary forest.
“Fluffy the Turtle’s classmates always teased and made fun of him because of his name,” writes Holland. “All the other little turtles would always say, ‘That’s a silly name, and who would name a turtle Fluffy?’ Fluffy soon learned from his Papa that the name Fluffy was actually a royal name from a long time ago. Fluffy’s Papa told Fluffy about his ancestor who helped rescue a little boy (who turned out to be a prince) lost in a dark forest, giving the little boy comfort and love until his parents found him.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Debbie Holland’s new book is based on the many bedtime stories the author used to share with her grandchildren, as well as her love of history and family genealogy. With colorful artwork to help bring Holland’s story to life, “Fluffy the Turtle” is sure to delight readers of all ages, taking them on a whirlwind adventure they’ll want to revisit over and over again.
Readers can purchase “Fluffy the Turtle” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Categories