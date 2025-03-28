Author Debbie Holland’s New Book, "Fluffy the Turtle," is a Heartfelt Story of a Turtle Who Learns to be Proud of His Name Despite Being Constantly Teased for It

Recent release “Fluffy the Turtle” from Covenant Books author Debbie Holland is a charming tale that centers around a turtle who is always teased by his classmates at school about his name, Fluffy. But when Fluffy learns the history behind his name from his grandfather, he learns to love it and shares its importance with others.