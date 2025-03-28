Author Karalee Schmidt’s New Book, "To the Sea: Book One," is a Riveting Tale That Follows a Group of Orphans Who Take to the Seas for Adventure and Freedom

Recent release “To the Sea: Book One” from Covenant Books author Karalee Schmidt is a compelling and poignant story that centers around a group of orphans who dream of sailing the high seas in order to avoid a group of orphan catchers. As they set out to accomplish their dreams, they’ll find themselves on a life-changing journey of both excitement and self-discovery.