Author Karalee Schmidt’s New Book, "To the Sea: Book One," is a Riveting Tale That Follows a Group of Orphans Who Take to the Seas for Adventure and Freedom
Recent release “To the Sea: Book One” from Covenant Books author Karalee Schmidt is a compelling and poignant story that centers around a group of orphans who dream of sailing the high seas in order to avoid a group of orphan catchers. As they set out to accomplish their dreams, they’ll find themselves on a life-changing journey of both excitement and self-discovery.
New York, NY, March 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Karalee Schmidt, who loves animals, the outdoors, and works at the local Veterinary clinic, has completed her new book, “To the Sea: Book One”: a compelling novel that follows a group of orphans who embark on an epic journey across the seas while avoiding a dangerous group of orphan catchers.
“Deep in the Kentucky woods in 1870, there live five orphans,” writes Schmidt. “One is a parentless and tribeless Wyandotte Indian. The other four are runaways from Kentucky’s only orphanage. They live peacefully in a tepee until orphan catchers come and capture them. After a narrow escape, the five orphans flee to a nearby Indian village, hoping they will be accepted there. It turns out that only the Indian boy can stay. The other four have another plan: to sail the seas far away, escaping any orphan catchers and people who will take them back to the orphanage, knowing they are worth lots of money. Their journey to the sea isn’t easy. It’s full of life-changing sacrifices, lessons on self-forgiveness, and loyalty to one another all the way to the sea and freedom.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Karalee Schmidt’s new book will capture the hearts and imaginations of readers as they follow along on this thrilling coming of age novel. Expertly paced and character-driven, “To the Sea: Book One” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound and eager for more for long after the final chapter.
