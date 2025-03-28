Joseph R. Kraft, MD, MS, FCAP’s Book, “Diabetes Epidemic & You,” Will Alert People Worldwide to the Importance of Early Diagnosis and Treatment of Prediabetes & Diabetes
New York, NY, March 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Joseph R. Kraft, MD, MS, FCAP, who served as chairman for the Department of Clinical Pathology and Nuclear Medicine at St. Joseph Hospital, Chicago, for thirty-five years, has completed his most recent book “Diabetes Epidemic & You: Forward to the Third Edition by Prof. Tim Noakes”: a fascinating look at the evolving scientific knowledge of diabetes, as well as the ways in which early detection of prediabetes can help reverse the body’s changing relationship with insulin before diabetes develops.
In addition to his MD degree from St. Louis University, author Joseph R. Kraft obtained an MS degree from the University of Colorado. He became a Diplomate of the American Board of Pathology, certified in anatomic pathology and clinical pathology, and is also Fellow of the College of American Pathologists. Following additional training at the Oak Ridge Institute of Nuclear Studies, he became certified by the American Board of Nuclear Medicine. Dr. Kraft subsequently established the conjoint Department of Clinical Pathology and Nuclear Medicine at St. Joseph Hospital.
“The goal of this book is to awaken the silent millions with undiagnosed diabetes to combat the Diabetes Epidemic beginning with you—and I do mean YOU!” shares Dr. Kraft. The 14,384 OGTT’s with insulin assays demonstrate the earliest diagnosis of Hyperinsulinemia, which crucially is the earliest diagnosis for Type 2 Diabetes.
“In very recent times, the reality of the Diabetes Epidemic has been highlighted by all of the news media. Over 40 million in the United States alone and hundreds of millions worldwide already have diabetes and do not know it!”
The author continues, “This book, ‘Diabetes Epidemic & You’, is my cumulative experience of 14,384 oral glucose tolerances with insulin assays performed at St. Joseph Hospital, Chicago, Illinois from 1972 to 1998, while I being chairman of the Department of Clinical Pathology and Nuclear Medicine.”
Published by Fulton Books, Joseph R. Kraft, MD, MS, FCAP’s book is a vital resource based upon years of knowledge and research for anyone seeking to better understand the impacts of diabetes on the body, and how far science has come in understanding and combating the disease.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Diabetes Epidemic & You: Forward to the Third Edition by Prof. Tim Noakes” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
