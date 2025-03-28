Johnnie H. Calderone’s New Book, "My Quiet Fight for Home," is a Poignant Memoir That Documents the Author’s Journey in Overcoming His Numerous Life Struggles
Commerce City, CO, March 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Johnnie H. Calderone, a successful athlete, cartographer, printer, and business owner, with David P. Greenberg, an engineer, system admin, writer, and web designer, has completed his most recent book, “My Quiet Fight for Home”: a compelling and thought-provoking biography that chronicles the author’s fight to endure the trials he faced in being born deaf, as well as the medical injuries he faced as a young child, in order to achieve his successes in life.
Born profoundly deaf in one ear and about fifty percent hard of hearing in the other, author Johnnie H. Calderone suffered a fall at four years old. That fall resulted in his spending six years pinballing from hospital to hospital, enduring painful surgeries attempting to save his leg. As a result, he had no chance to develop basic communication skills until he entered Deaf school at age thirteen. One of his teachers there was Dr. McCay Vernon.
It was at Deaf school that he developed interests in sports, math and science, and art. After graduation, Johnnie worked numerous hard labor jobs. In the days preceding OSHA, many of these jobs were dangerous, and Johnnie suffered several lifelong injuries, one of which dashed his hopes of succeeding as a professional athlete. With the help of Albert Greenberg, Colorado Department of Rehabilitation’s first counselor for the Deaf, and Reverend DeMeree from Denver Temple Baptist Church, Johnnie developed a professional engineering career. He married and raised three boys.
In co-writing the book, David Greenberg carries on the legacy of his father, Albert, and his mother, Joanne, writer of “In This Sign” and “I Never Promised You a Rose Garden.” Writing was only one of the skills David needed to master to complete this project. He’s an accomplished ASL signer and a computer and communications engineer. Together, they created an inspirational and insightful book in casual, non-scholastic language that treats the reader like a friend.
Published by Fulton Books, Johnnie H. Calderone’s book is written in first-person, from an emotional perspective, and emphasizes the author’s lifelong efforts to develop communication and career skills, as well as essential character traits, like honesty, courage, kindness, and loyalty. Deeply personal and candid, “My Quiet Fight for Home” is sure to resonate with anyone who has ever faced similar challenges in their own lives, helping them to know they are not alone in the struggles they face, and that there is always a path forward.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “My Quiet Fight for Home” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
