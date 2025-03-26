Swab-its® Introduces New 6.5mm Bore-tips®: Precision Cleaning Solution for Rifles and Firearms Enthusiasts

The 6.5mm Bore-tips® are specifically engineered for firearms with 6.5mm barrels, including popular calibers like 6.5 Creedmoor and 6.5 Grendel. As an evolution of Swab-its’ renowned Bore-tips® product line, these reusable cleaning tools provide a tight fit and 360-degree contact within the barrel, ensuring thorough cleaning without the risk of lint or fibers left behind by traditional patches.