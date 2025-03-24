25± Acre Estate in Thibodaux, LA, Now Selling at Online Auction – Bidding Ends April 3
Thibodaux, LA, March 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A rare opportunity to own 25± private acres in Lafourche Parish is now available through an online-only real estate auction. The stunning property, located at 525 Supercharge Drive, Thibodaux, LA, offers the peace of country living with the convenience of town just minutes away.
Online bidding is open now and will close on Thursday, April 3rd at 2:00 PM. Call today for your private showing.
This secluded estate features a 3,719 sq. ft. home with 3 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, gated entrance, private bridge, pond, pool, storage building, and a variety of stately trees including oak, pecan, orange, and satsumas. With 25± acres, the property offers a level of privacy that’s increasingly hard to find, especially within such close reach of local amenities, schools, and services.
"This is not just land—it’s a full estate with infrastructure, acreage, and location. This property would make a great wedding venue, horse property, camp ground, recreational tract, etc.," said owner and auctioneer Barbara Bonnette.
