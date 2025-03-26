RugbyTown Continues Streaming on Binge Networks, Showcasing Rugby’s Newest Recruits
St. Petersburg, FL, March 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Since January, the sports documentary series RugbyTown has been streaming on Binge Networks, offering an inside look at athletes transitioning into rugby. The debut episode, "Welcome to Rugby – RugbyTown," introduces the players and their journey as they train in Colorado before heading to New Orleans for their first challenge.
The episode follows the XOs, a team of crossover athletes, as they take on NOLA RFC in a competitive match. Despite being new to the sport, the team pulls off an unexpected victory, giving them a strong start and a firsthand experience of rugby’s unique post-match traditions.
RugbyTown provides a close-up view of the challenges and successes these athletes face as they adapt to a new game. With a focus on the sport’s culture and the players' personal journeys, the series offers a fresh perspective on rugby’s growing influence.
New episodes continue to explore the team’s progress and the dynamics of their transition into the rugby world.
You can watch this episode now at TryBinge.tv for free with a trial.
Contact
BINGE Networks, LLC
Bonnie Bruderer
(727) 456-9173
www.bingenetworks.tv
Cell Phone for PR opportunities:
(727) 456-9173
Bonnie Bruderer
(727) 456-9173
www.bingenetworks.tv
Cell Phone for PR opportunities:
(727) 456-9173
