Charles Sumner Stansbury and Wanda Webster Stansbury’s Newly Released "The Purposeful Marriage" is a Helpful Guide to Christ-Centered Marital Fulfillment

“The Purposeful Marriage” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Charles Sumner Stansbury and Wanda Webster Stansbury offers a spiritually grounded exploration of biblical principles in marriage, emphasizing commitment, honesty, and God’s design for a lasting union.