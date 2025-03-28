Charles Sumner Stansbury and Wanda Webster Stansbury’s Newly Released "The Purposeful Marriage" is a Helpful Guide to Christ-Centered Marital Fulfillment
“The Purposeful Marriage” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Charles Sumner Stansbury and Wanda Webster Stansbury offers a spiritually grounded exploration of biblical principles in marriage, emphasizing commitment, honesty, and God’s design for a lasting union.
Newport Beach, CA, March 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Purposeful Marriage,” an insightful guide to building a faith-centered marriage, is the creation of published authors, Charles Sumner Stansbury and Wanda Webster Stansbury.
Charles S. Stansbury, as an educator for thirty-four years and author of six motivational books, has taught and counseled inner city youth as well as a diverse cross section of middle and high school students on issues related to self-esteem, healthy family relationships, and self-empowerment. Now, with his wife as coauthor, he outlines his insights into family and marriage in a practical book for married readers of all ages.
With a deep Christian conviction, Mr. Stansbury identifies the biblical wisdom that is the foundation of his fifty-year marriage to his wife and that serves as their foundation for a thriving, balanced, and spirit-centered partnership as parents, grandparents, and great grandparents. Mr. Stansbury shows how honesty, commitment, humor, forgiveness, discipline, and patience in marital relationships is an act of service to God, one’s spouse, and the legacy of a family.
Wanda Webster Stansbury is a sought-after speaker and thought leader for her unique approach to developing programs and services that uplift impoverished and vulnerable people all over the world. In this book, Ms. Webster Stansbury thoughtfully shares intimate details of her own marriage and family journey to encourage biblical exploration and personal reflection by each reader. Wanda’s contribution to The Purposeful Marriage is fifty years in the making which includes forty years of business ownership, fifteen years as a bible-study leader and prayer intercessor for the virtual women’s gathering “Blessed Among Women,” and nearly a decade of work as founder and current executive director of the “Center for Child and Family Achievement.”
Ms. Webster Stansbury’s prayer for the book is that it ignites a passion to pursue a rich marriage in the ways that God intended for our lives.
The Stansburys share, “Marriage is meant to be a binding covenant that requires work in order to experience its fulfillment and joy. Couples must approach their commitment to marriage with truth, honesty, and God’s wisdom. The Purposeful Marriage is written as a guide that avoids judgment by leading the reader to God’s promises and instruction for His perfect union. Just as God told the Pharisees in Matthew 19:5 'that a man should leave his father and mother, and be forever united to his wife, and the two shall become one,' you too are called to a purposeful marriage.
"Charles and Wanda Stansbury provide an in-depth, easy to follow teaching and devotional to support a marriage journey that approaches each obstacle in marriage as an opportunity. By sharing their Bible knowledge and insight into relationships, this book will help your marriage to grow in the ways that God intended: on purpose and for the purposes of His kingdom.
"This book invites each couple to explore their relationship through Charles and Wanda’s learned lessons during a Christ-centered marriage that spans more than fifty years. To understand that marriage is God’s perfect union and that we are imperfect people, the authors have created many opportunities to explore sensitive topics that we often address improperly such as true intimacy, conflict resolution, and identity within marriage.
"Say yes to marriage through the forty-day devotional, prescribed daily prayer, and outlines that support the identification of areas that need God’s help for a marriage to grow."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charles Sumner Stansbury and Wanda Webster Stansbury’s new book presents an inspiring vision for marriage grounded in faith and mutual growth.
Consumers can purchase “The Purposeful Marriage” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Purposeful Marriage,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
