Karylina England’s Newly Released "Over the Fence" is a Heartwarming and Faith-Filled Children’s Story
“Over the Fence” from Christian Faith Publishing author Karylina England is a delightful tale of courage, faith, and embracing change as Ruby Loo and Pearly Mae set off on a new adventure.
Hope, ID, March 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Over the Fence”: a faith-inspired and endearing children’s book. “Over the Fence” is the creation of published author, Karylina England, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who graduated from college with a BA in social services and a minor in child development. She met her husband of forty years while in college. They were joined by two beautiful daughters. Karylina homeschooled her children and also taught at Pine Heights Christian School. After nine unsuccessful adoption attempts, they were finally blessed with a six-year-old son.
England shares, “Ruby Loo and Pearly Mae are two piglets who have grown bigger and are ready to leave home to a farm of their very own. When it comes time to leave, they get sad and afraid even though they know they will still see their Mama Rosey. How do they overcome their fear and sadness? Will they go to their new farm, be happy, and enjoy all the fun adventures waiting for them? Can they learn to trust Jesus even when things are sad and scary?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Karylina England’s new book is a charming installment to the “The Adventures of Ruby Loo and Pearly Mae” series.
Consumers can purchase “Over the Fence” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Over the Fence,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
