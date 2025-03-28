Joyce Porter Strollo’s Newly Released "Come Hitchhike With Me" is a Nostalgic and Adventurous Journey Through the Free-Spirited Travels of the 1970s
“Come Hitchhike With Me: A Memoir of Ladies Traveling” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joyce Porter Strollo is a captivating memoir that recounts the thrill, camaraderie, and self-discovery of hitchhiking across the United States and abroad during a time when the open road symbolized freedom and adventure.
The Villages, FL, March 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Come Hitchhike With Me: A Memoir of Ladies Traveling”: an engaging and heartfelt memoir that transports readers back to the 1970s, a time of exploration, independence, and the pursuit of adventure. “Come Hitchhike With Me: A Memoir of Ladies Traveling” is the creation of published author, Joyce Porter Strollo, a dedicated wife and mother with a lifelong passion for travel who graduated from Southwest Missouri State.
Joyce Porter Strollo shares, “When the desires of Joyce Porter Strollo’s heart and soul pulled her into new and exciting worlds, it gave her the courage and energy to travel and see many places in the United States and overseas. The small window in time when hitchhiking was legal and popular gave her the opportunity to convince her college friends to travel with her. They enjoyed the camaraderie of each other and of the friendly hosts of the highway.
"While running to her new and exciting world of travel and wanting to keep her safe small world and first love, she felt the pull from both worlds. She listened to her friends and music for directions for life, for love, and for freedom. Her love held her heart, but freedom held her soul and she listened to the call to go. Freedom usually wins when it’s freedom versus love.
"Come share the fun and freedom of a time of carefree travel and free love. It was a 70s thing. It was my freedom and my adventure."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joyce Porter Strollo’s new book captures the spirit of an era defined by self-discovery, wanderlust, and the search for meaning beyond societal norms. This memoir invites readers to relive the excitement and spontaneity of a time when the road was open, and anything felt possible.
Consumers can purchase “Come Hitchhike With Me: A Memoir of Ladies Traveling” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Come Hitchhike With Me: A Memoir of Ladies Traveling,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
