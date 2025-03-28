Joyce Porter Strollo’s Newly Released "Come Hitchhike With Me" is a Nostalgic and Adventurous Journey Through the Free-Spirited Travels of the 1970s

“Come Hitchhike With Me: A Memoir of Ladies Traveling” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joyce Porter Strollo is a captivating memoir that recounts the thrill, camaraderie, and self-discovery of hitchhiking across the United States and abroad during a time when the open road symbolized freedom and adventure.