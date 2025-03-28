C. C. Gorney’s Newly Released "The Sparkle of Water" is a Captivating Tale of Discovery, Faith, and Transformation
“The Sparkle of Water” from Christian Faith Publishing author C. C. Gorney is a mesmerizing story of a mermaid whose encounter with divine creation changes her life forever. This enchanting narrative weaves together imagination, spirituality, and purpose.
New York, NY, March 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Sparkle of Water”: an inspiring and imaginative tale that brings together elements of wonder and faith. “The Sparkle of Water” is the creation of published author, C. C. Gorney, who grew up exploring the coast and mountain ranges of northern California. Hiking trails along mountain streams, giant redwoods, and beaches, she developed a deep admiration for the wisdom and beauty in God’s creation. She spent twelve years teaching in early education, where her love for storytelling was developed, before transitioning to homeschooling her own family on a small homestead in Texas.
C. C. Gorney shares, “Adi is a mermaid who lives a relaxed life in the Sea of Galilee. She enjoys watching humans working above the surface of the water and likes to play tricks on them. Until one night, a dove visits her in a dream and shows her the spectacular event of the universe forming at the command of a voice. The next day she discovers that same voice in a human. Suddenly filled with purpose, her heart, along with the hearts of many others, is changed forever.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, C. C. Gorney’s new book offers readers a creative and deeply moving journey that intertwines biblical inspiration with the magical allure of storytelling. Adi’s transformative experience will inspire readers to reflect on their own connection to creation and their sense of purpose.
Consumers can purchase “The Sparkle of Water” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Sparkle of Water,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
