Dewey Mullett’s Newly Released "Avey and Jojo" is a Charming Children’s Story About Friendship, Adventure, and an Unexpected Mystery
“Avey and Jojo” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dewey Mullett is a delightful and engaging children’s book that follows two best friends on a day of play and adventure—until the unexpected happens. Young readers will be captivated by this heartwarming tale of fun, friendship, and the excitement of solving a mystery.
Lima, OH, March 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Avey and Jojo,” a fun and beautifully illustrated children’s book that takes readers on an exciting journey filled with imagination and surprises, is the creation of published author, Dewey Mullett.
Mullett shares, “Avey and Jojo were best friends. They loved to play together and take on new adventures. On a bright and sunny day, while playing in the backyard on the swing set, a good friend came over to join them in their quest of the day. That’s when the unthinkable happened—Jojo went missing. Oh no! Will Avey ever see her best friend again?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dewey Mullett’s new book is an engaging tale that blends adventure and friendship with an intriguing mystery that will keep young readers entertained from start to finish.
Consumers can purchase “Avey and Jojo” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Avey and Jojo,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
