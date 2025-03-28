Dewey Mullett’s Newly Released "Avey and Jojo" is a Charming Children’s Story About Friendship, Adventure, and an Unexpected Mystery

“Avey and Jojo” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dewey Mullett is a delightful and engaging children’s book that follows two best friends on a day of play and adventure—until the unexpected happens. Young readers will be captivated by this heartwarming tale of fun, friendship, and the excitement of solving a mystery.