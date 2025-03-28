Dr. Stacy L. M. McDonald’s Newly Released "Togi’s Adventures: Going to Surf Camp" is a Faith-Filled Children’s Story About Perseverance, Faith, and the Joy of Surfing
“Togi’s Adventures: Going to Surf Camp” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Stacy L. M. McDonald is an uplifting and educational tale that follows an adventurous computer mouse as he learns valuable lessons about determination, faith, and the power of never giving up.
Jupiter, FL, March 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Togi’s Adventures: Going to Surf Camp”: a delightful and inspiring children’s book that blends adventure, learning, and faith. “Togi’s Adventures: Going to Surf Camp” is the creation of published author, Dr. Stacy L. M. McDonald, who studied at Nova Southeastern University (NSU), majoring in instructional leadership, graduating with a doctorate in education and a minor in brain-based learning. She also earned a masters in curriculum and development at Florida Atlantic University (FAU). She worked as a highly qualified professional educator from kindergarten through high school. Her qualifications and licensures include K-3rd, K-6 elementary education, PE (K-12), ESOL (K-12), ESE (K-12), and gifted. She worked at title 1 schools and loved the challenge of serving all children.
Dr. McDonald shares, “Togi, the computer mouse, dreamed of going to surf camp. Togi was listening to all the latest information on surfing that Stacy was talking about to herself. Togi was stoked that he would get to go surfing soon!
"Stacy might let Togi ride on her short or longboard. Stacy was researching this new group of Surfers. The group was called Christian Surfers. Proverbs 1:7 says, 'If you really want to gain knowledge, you must begin by having respect for the Lord.' Togi realized these Christian Surfers were sharing the light of God through love with others in surfing. He thought surfing with these Surfers would be so cool!
"So off to surf camp he went! Togi caught a rolling wave and rode it in for a while, and he tried standing up but fell after a few minutes, capturing the board and pushing it back out to meet Balsa Bill. Togi must have tried this mount and stood up on his surfboard for fifteen to forty-five minutes! Stacy reminded Togi of Galatians 6:9: "Don’t lose your enthusiasm for behaving correctly. You will bring in the harvest at the proper time, if you don’t become weary." Stacy told Togi to have faith and to not give up because it would take many tries to get surfing accomplished.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Stacy L. M. McDonald’s new book is a heartwarming and motivational tale that encourages young readers to trust in their faith, embrace challenges, and never give up on their dreams.
Consumers can purchase “Togi’s Adventures: Going to Surf Camp” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Togi’s Adventures: Going to Surf Camp,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
