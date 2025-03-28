Dr. Stacy L. M. McDonald’s Newly Released "Togi’s Adventures: Going to Surf Camp" is a Faith-Filled Children’s Story About Perseverance, Faith, and the Joy of Surfing

“Togi’s Adventures: Going to Surf Camp” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Stacy L. M. McDonald is an uplifting and educational tale that follows an adventurous computer mouse as he learns valuable lessons about determination, faith, and the power of never giving up.