M Edward Duncan’s Newly Released "The Lollipop Tree" is a Captivating Spiritual Journey of Healing, Self-Discovery, and Adventure
“The Lollipop Tree” from Christian Faith Publishing author M Edward Duncan is a thought-provoking spiritual fantasy that follows a young boy’s transformative journey as he navigates loss, self-discovery, and the profound truths of life.
Des Moines, IA, March 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Lollipop Tree”: a deeply moving and imaginative tale of resilience, spirituality, and personal growth. “The Lollipop Tree” is the creation of published author, M Edward Duncan, who was born in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and is married to his wife, Rita. To date, he has been blessed with four stepdaughters, eleven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson—so far.
Mark is a master stained glass craftsman and a glass, metal, and wood sculptor living in Des Moines, Iowa.
Duncan shares, “Edward, a fourteen-year-old boy who has lost his mother and father in a car crash, is left behind to find his own way in this world with the help of his only living family member, his grandfather, and Cleone, his grandfather’s neighbor and friend, a holdover from the sixties movement. With guidance from Cleone, Edward is put on a new path of adventure, travel, and spiritual awakening. This adventure of a lifetime takes him from a lost, lonely soul to the peak of spirituality to save the boy from himself. His grandfather is the one and only person who can teach Edward the truth about himself, setting Edward on a path of peace and a deeper understanding of our world and his place in the spirituality that surrounds us all.
"Journey with Edward, his grandfather, Cleone, and Cella in this spiritual fantasy to the darkest pathways of one’s own soul to find his way and mend his broken heart.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, M Edward Duncan’s new book is a compelling and heartfelt tale that will inspire readers to reflect on their own journeys of healing, purpose, and faith.
Consumers can purchase “The Lollipop Tree” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Lollipop Tree,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Mark is a master stained glass craftsman and a glass, metal, and wood sculptor living in Des Moines, Iowa.
Duncan shares, “Edward, a fourteen-year-old boy who has lost his mother and father in a car crash, is left behind to find his own way in this world with the help of his only living family member, his grandfather, and Cleone, his grandfather’s neighbor and friend, a holdover from the sixties movement. With guidance from Cleone, Edward is put on a new path of adventure, travel, and spiritual awakening. This adventure of a lifetime takes him from a lost, lonely soul to the peak of spirituality to save the boy from himself. His grandfather is the one and only person who can teach Edward the truth about himself, setting Edward on a path of peace and a deeper understanding of our world and his place in the spirituality that surrounds us all.
"Journey with Edward, his grandfather, Cleone, and Cella in this spiritual fantasy to the darkest pathways of one’s own soul to find his way and mend his broken heart.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, M Edward Duncan’s new book is a compelling and heartfelt tale that will inspire readers to reflect on their own journeys of healing, purpose, and faith.
Consumers can purchase “The Lollipop Tree” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Lollipop Tree,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories