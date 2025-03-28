Belle Papillion’s Newly Released “Calling All Angels To His Universal Church” is an Inspiring Call to Faithful Living and Spiritual Unity
“Calling All Angels To His Universal Church” from Christian Faith Publishing author Belle Papillion offers a thoughtful exploration of living purposefully in faith and embracing God’s universal church in service to His glory.
New York, NY, March 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Calling All Angels To His Universal Church”: an engaging and prayerful guide for Christians seeking to live intentionally in service to God. “Calling All Angels To His Universal Church” is the creation of published author, Belle Papillion, a dedicated nurse and military spouse who graduated from Cameron University, the University of Oklahoma, and Grand Canyon University.
Belle Papillion shares, “In service of an omnipotent God, there are no coincidences as we sojourn. This book is not intended to be the wisdom but to usher us into or toward the good that comes from this individual service. Calling All Angels to His Universal Church is intended to be a prayerful demonstration or way of accomplishing exactly what the title implies. While we Christians will not be the judge of who is living and who is dead, we are called to live and be recognizable as His universal church. In this purposeful existence, we should rely on the fact that God’s Word is alive and applicable to the practice of living, professionally or otherwise. The Spirit of God moves to make clear that His Word and works are alive and living. Christ’s example for us was and remains intentional and more than sufficient for each day lived. And the power of our Father is factual historically and to this current day. We need only to intentionally live to seek His wisdom within a world we are not part of but rather journey through. Let us be agreeable to His making the journey purposeful, intentional, and for His glory. Hopefully, the book will be fruitful to each living soul that consumes it. For every one person who reads and agrees, we will have church in His name. And His angels will accompany us wherever we sojourn.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Belle Papillion’s new book encourages readers to embrace their spiritual journey with purpose and intentionality, fostering a deeper connection to God’s teachings and universal love.
Consumers can purchase “Calling All Angels To His Universal Church” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Calling All Angels To His Universal Church,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
