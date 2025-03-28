Elaine Argentiere’s Newly Released "Zammo the Police Officer" is a Heartfelt Children’s Story That Teaches the Power of Kindness, Respect, and God’s Unconditional Love

“Zammo the Police Officer” from Christian Faith Publishing author Elaine Argentiere is a meaningful and engaging children’s book that encourages young readers to see the good in others, understand forgiveness, and embrace God’s message of love and respect for all.