Elaine Argentiere’s Newly Released "Zammo the Police Officer" is a Heartfelt Children’s Story That Teaches the Power of Kindness, Respect, and God’s Unconditional Love
“Zammo the Police Officer” from Christian Faith Publishing author Elaine Argentiere is a meaningful and engaging children’s book that encourages young readers to see the good in others, understand forgiveness, and embrace God’s message of love and respect for all.
Church Hill, TN, March 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Zammo the Police Officer”: a thoughtful and inspiring children’s book about understanding, kindness, and the importance of treating others with respect. “Zammo the Police Officer” is the creation of published author, Elaine Argentiere, who enjoys providing speech therapy for nursing home residents. She lives with her husband, John, in Church Hill, Tennessee. They stepped out in faith and moved to Church Hill over thirty years ago. They had difficulty having a child and, through many prayers, were blessed with a daughter. God and family are the most important parts of the author’s life. The author and her husband attend the First Methodist Church of Church Hill.
Argentiere shares, “This book was inspired by a children’s sermon! It is about how we should not view people as being bad but rather view them as having done bad things. God wants us to treat everyone with respect. God loves us no matter what we have done.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elaine Argentiere’s new book is a valuable resource for parents, educators, and ministry leaders seeking to teach children about compassion, forgiveness, and God’s ever-present love.
Consumers can purchase “Zammo the Police Officer” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Zammo the Police Officer,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
