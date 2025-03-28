R. Haeck’s Newly Released "A Bunny Named Sam" is a Heartwarming Children's Story That Teaches the Importance of Friendship, Trust, and Finding a Supportive Community

“A Bunny Named Sam” from Christian Faith Publishing author R. Haeck is a delightful and uplifting children’s book that follows Sam, a bunny searching for acceptance and friendship, while learning to trust and believe in a loving, godly support system.