R. Haeck’s Newly Released "A Bunny Named Sam" is a Heartwarming Children's Story That Teaches the Importance of Friendship, Trust, and Finding a Supportive Community
“A Bunny Named Sam” from Christian Faith Publishing author R. Haeck is a delightful and uplifting children’s book that follows Sam, a bunny searching for acceptance and friendship, while learning to trust and believe in a loving, godly support system.
Spring Lake, MI, March 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “A Bunny Named Sam”: a charming and inspiring children’s book that explores themes of friendship, trust, and finding one’s place in a loving community. “A Bunny Named Sam” is the creation of published author, R. Haeck, a hardworking and faith-driven Christian, passionate about writing and being there for others.
R. Haeck shares, “Sam is looking for family and friends to be in his life again. He’s looking to trust and believe in a godly support system, knowing that he is accepted anywhere and everywhere he goes. He has the confidence and skills to survive in life and be himself.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, R. Haeck’s new book offers young readers a touching story of self-acceptance, resilience, and the value of a supportive, loving network.
Consumers can purchase “A Bunny Named Sam” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Bunny Named Sam,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
