Brighter Suns Delivers Next Release: "Crossing Lines"
Brighter Suns latest single release, "Crossing Lines," will be available on all major streaming platforms on 4/14/2025.
San Francisco, CA, March 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Check out the 6th track being released by the luminous alternative indie trio, Brighter Suns.
Crossing Lines is a statement on the political and cultural divisions of the day and the excessive lengths people go to stay aligned with their side. It’s a strong straight-ahead groove that speaks sarcastically to the current discord in our discourse. The song implicitly questions why it is so hard to cross the lines that separate us.
The thick chordal harmony over a simple rhythmic pulse lays the groundwork for a stirring vocal rendition that narrates the truth that belies an ever one-sided view. The tension thickens for the powerful chorus that reminds the listener that "we try too hard to keep from crossing lines." The characteristic Brighter Suns’ basic trio performance clearly sounds larger than its individual parts and creates a full live band tapestry that holds together with a tight feel and gripping melodies.
Led by seasoned keyboardist, composer, and vocalist Ken Barsky, Brighter Suns features veteran percussionist Scott Wild, and distinguished bassist and guitarist Paul Britt.
Crossing Lines continues to display Brighter Suns’ live performance feel, drawing from a wide spectrum of alternative rock and pop groups while still producing something fresh and original.
As Brighter Suns continues to release tracks from their newly minted catalog of original material through a song-by-song rollout, following their five prior releases, Gee-Lane, Heads Held High, Help’s On the Way, Already Gone, and When Greed Is All You Bleed, Crossing Lines will be released 4/14/25.
Listen to a pre-release of Crossing Lines here: https://on.soundcloud.com/JkTeszPWYqdyaUtF9
Contact
Brighter Suns
Ken Barsky
Ken Barsky
415-686-1040
soundcloud.com/brighter-suns
youtube.com/@BrighterSuns
