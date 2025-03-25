Massive Fraud of Christopher Columbus Legend Exposed by Doctoral Investigation
Lecture Scheduled to present evidence of fraud after a landmark investigation into the history of Christopher Columbus. The important findings were revealed in Dr. Manuel Rosa's doctoral dissertation and point to the falsity of the established stories about the navigator's Genoese origins, as well as the latest attempt to implement a false theory that Columbus was a Sephardic Jew.
Trelew, Argentina, March 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Rosa's thorough and extensive research has been conducted for 34 years and through various stages. He has meticulously revealed the construction of a series of falsifications that have transcended the centuries and formed part of a historical narrative that has distanced us from the truth.
The book, "COLOMBO VERSUS COLÓN," is the English edition of Dr. Rosa's doctoral dissertation. It solidly demonstrated the documentation and evidence that point to the navigator being a Portuguese nobleman born in 1455.
It shows how many researchers had been misled by a network of forged documents and deliberate fabrications, especially in Genoa, Italy. Several scholars such as Ulloa, Altolaguirre, and Strahan had already pointed this out. In 1937, The Contemporary Review acknowledged that "the falsification of documents related to Columbus did not stop; in fact, it intensified after his death." Spanish researcher Consuelo Varela wrote that document forgery increased during the 400th anniversary celebrations, when more skilled forgers further contributed to the distortion of Columbus's story.
The novelty is that Dr. Rosa's iresearch has succeeded in unraveling the web of falsifications and offering clear and concrete clues about Columbus's identity.
Professor João Paulo Oliveira e Costa praised the research as "a milestone in Portuguese historiography."
The currently available evidence points to Columbus as the son of Henrique Alemão, who was granted residency on the Portuguese island of Madeira in 1452 and later proven to be Polish King Wladislaw III who vanished in 1444 from Varna.
For those who wish to discover the true story of the navigator, Rosa has written two essential books: "COLUMBUS, THE UNTOLD STORY," named the Best World History Book of 2016, is available at www.Columbus-Book.com and COLUMBUS versus COLÓN is available exclusively at www.CristovaoColon.com.
A conference, titled Columbus versus Columbus: A History of Deception and Fraud, is free and will take place this Saturday, March 29, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., at the Winter Park University Club, 841 N. Park Ave. For more information about the presentation, visit the event link: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1A96EZycxh/?mibextid=wwXIfr
