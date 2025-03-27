New White Paper by 3DiVi Inc. Reveals 5 Critical Pillars for Successful Face Authentication in Online Banking and Fintech Services
5 Pillars to Build a Strong Face Authentication System for Online Banking and Fintech Services – 3DiVi’s New White Paper Reveals Must-Know Insights for Integrating Face Authentication into Digital Banking.
Walnut, CA, March 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- With over 14 years of experience in computer vision, including projects in banking and fintech, 3DiVi Inc. published a new white paper titled "5 Pillars to Build a Strong Face Authentication System for Online Banking and Fintech Services" This comprehensive guide covers the essential elements for implementing effective face authentication in the digital banking sector.
Key insights from the white paper include:
SMART Goals for Face Authentication: Setting measurable KPIs and benchmarks to drive adoption and maximize accuracy.
CSP Compliance Checklist: A detailed guide to ensuring that your Credential Service Provider meets security and regulatory standards to protect user data.
Facial Image Quality Standards: Best practices to improve recognition accuracy and reduce false rejections.
Trusted Methods to Mitigate Risks: Including PAD tools, additional MFA factors, and other security measures to strengthen face authentication systems.
Best Practices to reduce script kiddie attacks.
To learn more about how to secure digital banking authentication, download the white paper here: https://3divi.ai/white-paper-5-pillars-for-face-auth 3DiVi Inc., founded in 2011, is one of the leading international developers of AI and machine learning (ML) technologies for computer vision. The company's computer vision algorithms cover face recognition, body and skeletal tracking, spatial understanding and object recognition.
For more information: https://3divi.ai/
Key insights from the white paper include:
SMART Goals for Face Authentication: Setting measurable KPIs and benchmarks to drive adoption and maximize accuracy.
CSP Compliance Checklist: A detailed guide to ensuring that your Credential Service Provider meets security and regulatory standards to protect user data.
Facial Image Quality Standards: Best practices to improve recognition accuracy and reduce false rejections.
Trusted Methods to Mitigate Risks: Including PAD tools, additional MFA factors, and other security measures to strengthen face authentication systems.
Best Practices to reduce script kiddie attacks.
To learn more about how to secure digital banking authentication, download the white paper here: https://3divi.ai/white-paper-5-pillars-for-face-auth 3DiVi Inc., founded in 2011, is one of the leading international developers of AI and machine learning (ML) technologies for computer vision. The company's computer vision algorithms cover face recognition, body and skeletal tracking, spatial understanding and object recognition.
For more information: https://3divi.ai/
Contact
3DiVi Inc.Contact
David Mitchell
+1 408 462 2760
3divi.ai
David Mitchell
+1 408 462 2760
3divi.ai
Categories