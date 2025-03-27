Expert App Devs, CEO Jignen Pandya Shares Key Strategies for Hiring Remote App Developers in India
Jignen Pandya, CEO of Expert App Devs, has extensive knowledge in strategic hiring due to his strong marketing and tech background. With years of experience, he shares proven strategies to build high-performing remote development teams in India.
Phoenix, AZ, March 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jignen Pandya, CEO at Expert App Devs, has been working with startups, enterprises, and big brands for more than ten years, providing top-class mobile app development services. With experience working with over 600 global clients, Jignen knows exactly what it takes to hire top remote developers and build high-performing teams.
Working remotely has become the new trend in the IT culture, especially after the pandemic. Research says that over 50% of employees started working remotely or from home after 2020 (Source: Exploding Topics). Also, studies show that remote workers are 35% more productive than office-based employees (Source: ClanX AI Report).
Due to changing user needs and digital transformation, having an expert remote team is crucial for every business to easily adapt to evolving requirements and serve the clients with the best result on time.
India accounts for over 12.61% of the global developer population. This makes India the best destination to hire skilled remote developers at competitive rates. (Source: Stack Overflow Developer Survey 2021)
Key Strategies for Hiring Remote Developers in India
India is a hub of remote app developers as it fulfills all the important aspects like budget, quality work, scalability, and proficiency. But to hire the best among the huge talent pool, knowing the best strategies can ease up your hiring process.
Having collaborated with leading brands, Jignen Pandya shares some useful strategies on how to secure top developers in India who align with goals.
1. Define Project Requirements Clearly
A clear-cut goal and requirements lead to a successful project. Define the purpose behind the project, timeline, technology and tools preference, budget, and all other expectations related to the project.
2. Choose the Right Hiring Model
Hiring models can disturb the overall project flow if the budget fluctuates. So, go through each hiring model and compare what it includes. This will help to select whether you should hire a dedicated developer or outsource to nearshore, offshore, or onshore.
3. Assess Technical Expertise
Make sure to evaluate the required skills and technical expertise relevant to the project. Check portfolio and reviews by past clients. If it's about an iOS app, then make sure to have a practical test and logical interview to know the overall skills of remote developers.
Plus, you must also check their fluency with advanced technologies like AI/ML, IOT, and more.
4. Cultural & Communication Fit
Culture and communication methods are the two main factors that bridge the gap between the team and the organization. Analyze the culture compatibility, language, working style, and communication method of the developer to avoid delays and confusion in the project.
5. Security & Compliance Considerations
Keeping business information confidential comes first over any business deals. Prioritize developers who follow standard and secure coding practices and comply with IP protection laws, NDA agreements, and data security protocols.
How Expert App Devs Help Businesses Hire Top Remote Developers?
Expert App Devs is a trusted mobile app development company known for providing skilled remote developers specializing in iOS, Android, Flutter, Python, Ionic, and other technologies. The company has successfully collaborated with global clients and delivered high-quality app solutions.
To offer every business its best fit of app developers, Expert App Devs follows a strict hiring process that includes written assessments, practical evaluations, technical interviews, and face-to-face discussions. They provide pre-vetted remote developers through flexible hiring models to top companies across the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, the Middle East, Europe, and other regions.
With a team of over 400 professionals, Expert App Devs has successfully delivered more than 2,500 apps and earned the trust of over 600 satisfied clients worldwide.
Quote from CEO, Expert App Devs- Jignen Pandya
"Hiring remote app developers in India can give businesses a significant edge in terms of talent, cost savings, and innovation. At Expert App Devs, we ensure that companies get access to the best developers who can drive their projects to success."
If you want the strongest app development team with a combination of creativity and technology, then Expert App Devs can be a wise choice for you to hire the best app developers.
