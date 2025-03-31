Author Raven Symone Sweeney’s New Book, "H.E.R: Essence," is a Powerful Collection of Poems Designed to Uplift and Inspire Female Readers as They Face Life’s Trials

Recent release “H.E.R: Essence” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Raven Symone Sweeney is a compelling and thought-provoking series of poems, inspired by the author’s own experiences, that seeks to inspire female readers throughout their lives. From finding one’s purpose to overcoming life’s challenges, “H.E.R. Essence” will guide readers and help them discover their own strength.