Author Raven Symone Sweeney’s New Book, "H.E.R: Essence," is a Powerful Collection of Poems Designed to Uplift and Inspire Female Readers as They Face Life’s Trials
Recent release “H.E.R: Essence” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Raven Symone Sweeney is a compelling and thought-provoking series of poems, inspired by the author’s own experiences, that seeks to inspire female readers throughout their lives. From finding one’s purpose to overcoming life’s challenges, “H.E.R. Essence” will guide readers and help them discover their own strength.
Hiram, GA, March 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Raven Symone Sweeney, a daughter, a sister, an aunt, a woman, and a poet, has completed her new book, “H.E.R: Essence”: a stirring and uplifting assortment of poems that aims to help female readers gain clarity and understanding in their life while also enduring whatever struggles life throws their way.
“This book is for the woman who feels HER purpose is unclear or has not yet found it; to the woman who overcomes all that life throws at her; and to the woman who knows failure happens but only lasts a moment,” writes Sweeney. “‘HER Essence’ speaks on hardship in different areas of life and allows you to identify who you are after each victory. I am H. E. R—human-effervescent-radiant. ‘HER Essence’ inspires you to redefine who you are and not let the hardships of life or the words/actions of others define you.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Raven Symone Sweeney’s enthralling collection is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, helping them to discover who they truly are as they face both the highs and lows of life. Deeply personal and candid, “H.E.R: Essence” is sure to leave a lasting impact long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "H.E.R: Essence" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
