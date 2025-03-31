Bridge M. Shauden’s Newly Released "Go To The Coats" is a Compelling Exploration of Supernatural Encounters and Divine Intervention
“Go To The Coats” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bridge M. Shauden is a thought-provoking collection of stories that delve into the unseen spiritual realm, encouraging readers to question, reflect, and strengthen their faith.
Kansas City, MO, March 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Go To The Coats”: a fascinating look at supernatural encounters and the invisible world that influences daily life. “Go to the Coats” is the creation of published author, Bridge M. Shauden, a native of St. Louis County who, for forty years, has served the communities of those living with disabilities and the “later life” population, as a certified medication and personal care technician.
Shauden shares, "Ever hear an inaudible directive that compelled you to follow unseemly instructions? A prompting so consuming that you had to say or do something considered extremely unusual? Do you believe extraordinary individual events or personal acts happen because of free will, or are they predetermined by God? Maybe you lean toward causal determinism or perhaps nothing at all?
"Whatever your beliefs are (or are not, concerning the supernatural), let these short stories introduce or heighten your awareness of the invisible realm—a demesne the Bible states is more real than the seen. This realm can answer life’s questions and solve issues in ways that supersede natural laws.
"This diminutive testament aims to generate enlightenment by ushering the curious, the cautious, and the cynic through the door of paranormal occurrences—a door that, upon entering, can make you scared as h*ll by what may come next yet, once entered, has the ability to impart, renew, or strengthen faith in God and his invisible world.
"When the still small voice whispers in your mind, are you listening? In a world saturated with so many voices, it is important to be able to discern the holy voice of God. (Rev. Dr. Frederick V. Kornis Jr.)"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bridge M. Shauden’s new book is an eye-opening collection that challenges perspectives, deepens spiritual awareness, and encourages readers to consider the unseen forces at work in their lives.
Consumers can purchase “Go To The Coats” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Go To The Coats,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
